AMC’s Shudder Takes TNT’s German Thriller ‘The Valley’ for U.S. and U.K.

German six-part thriller “The Valley” has been picked up by Shudder, the horror SVOD service run by AMC Networks.

The show was the first original one-hour drama for TNT Serie in Germany, as the Turner channel pushed into local production.

The deal will see the thriller carried on Shudder in North America and the U.K. “The Valley” follows events after a girl’s body is discovered and then disappears. Friedrich Muecke (“Friendship”) plays the lead.

The series was produced by Bantry Bay Productions and Twenty Four 9 Films. Germany’s Beta Film distributes the drama and struck the Shudder deal.

Critical Content, which was formed out of Relativity Television, has the remake rights to the show and is looking to set up local versions in the U.S. and internationally.

German drama is travelling increasingly well in the wake of shows such as “Deutschland 83.” The upcoming drama “Babylon Berlin,” set in pre-World War II Germany, is the most expensive scripted series ever out of Continental Europe, and has been bought by Netflix for the U.S. and by others internationally.