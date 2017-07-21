Amazon US Streaming Deal for Sky’s Tim Roth, Christina Hendricks Series ‘Tin Star’

Amazon has taken the US rights to “Tin Star,” the upcoming cop thriller starring Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks. It will play on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service later this year, after it bows on the Sky Atlantic channel in the U.K.

Rowan Joffe (“28 Weeks Later”) created ‘Tin Star,’ which is made by Endemol Shine-owned U.K. producer Kudos.

The series has Roth (“The Hateful Eight”) as Jim Worth, a British cop who moves the Rocky Mountains to start a new life as a local police chief in an idyllic rural community. He takes on an oil firm who are setting up locally, with disastrous consequences for his family, setting up a revenge plotline that plays out over the ten parts. Hendricks (“Mad Men”) plays a lobbyist working for the oil firm.

“We are thrilled to be adding ‘Tin Star’ to Prime Video in the U.S. this fall,” said Brad Beale, Amazon’s vice president, worldwide TV content acquisition. “We believe that the show’s intriguing story, coupled with a world-class cast, will resonate with our Prime members in the U.S.”

Endemol Shine Group and Sky Vision are sharing distribution duties.