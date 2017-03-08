PARIS– Sky Vision, the production and distribution arm of Sky, is joining forces with Altice Studio, the newly-created film and TV production arm of Patrick Drahi’s international media conglom, on Neil Jordan’s anticipated series “Riviera.”

Altice Studio is co-producing the 10-episode thriller series which is set on the French Riviera and stars Julia Stiles (“Jason Bourne”) Lena Olin, Adrian Lester (“Undercover”), Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) and Roxane Duran (“White Ribbon”).

Archery Pictures and Primo Productions produced the show which will have its world premiere on April 3 at MipTV, the Cannes-set international TV showcase.

Altice Studio’s partnership with Sky Vision underscores Altice’s push into premium content via the development and acquisition of original series.

“After the series ‘Medicis: Masters of Florence,’ ‘Sirens’ and ‘Taken,”Riviera’ is a series that will allow us to keep offering our subscribers a diversified editorial line,” said Nora Melhli, who joined Altice as head of original creation last year from Shine France.

Mehli previously worked with Sky and Sky’s head of drama Anne Mensah on “Tunnel,” the thriller series adapted from “Bron” which drew hit ratings on Canal Plus.

Altice recently announced the launch of a linear pay TV channel dedicated to premium shows and films scheduled for next summer.

Michel Combes, the Paris-based managing director Altice, said the alliance with Sky represented a new step in the company’s strategy which aims at raising its rank among the world’s topnotch production groups and deliver upscale original shows to Altice’s subscribers.

Sky Atlantic has exclusive first-run rights to the show in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria. Sky’s lineup of original drama series includes “Fortitude,””Guerrilla” and “Tin Star.”