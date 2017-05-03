All3Media Rides Off With Raw and Betty

All3Media has acquired “Harley and the Davidsons” and “The Undateables” production companies Raw and betty from Discovery Communications, it announced Wednesday.

The acquisition sees Raw and betty added to All3Media’s growing roster of production labels, which include Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris’ Neal Street Productions. The London-based independent television, film and digital production and distribution company bought “Fleabag” production company Two Brothers Pictures in February.

Raw and betty produce a slate of documentary, factual entertainment, reality and drama formats for both the U.K. and U.S. Discovery acquired betty in 2011 and Raw in 2014. Both production outfits were founded in 2001.

“Raw and betty are both incredibly strong creative businesses with very exciting production and development slates and hugely talented and well respected teams,” said All3Media CEO, Jane Turton. “Acquiring Raw and betty strengthens our content offering and talent base in the U.K., U.S. and internationally.”

Raw announced in April that it was set to expand its U.S. non-scripted and scripted production slates, following two key appointments to its development team with Oliver Calleja taking on a newly created role as head of U.S. development and Tom Lazenby promoted to head of scripted development.

The company recently scored a hit with its first scripted mini-series, “Harley and the Davidsons” (pictured), for Discovery and has seen a number of recent successes in the U.S. market including unscripted factual series “Gold Rush,” “Homestead Rescue” and “Taking Fire,” also for Discovery, “No Man Left Behind” for National Geographic, and docu-series “Race For The White House” for CNN. Raw produced Bart Layton’s BAFTA winning feature documentary “The Imposter” and is currently in production on Layton’s first narrative feature “American Animals,” a heist film starring Blake Jenner, Evan Peters, Jared Abrahamson and Barry Keoghan.

Betty specialises in “factual programs with a sense of fun” designed to “provoke debate and create adventure.” Titles include “The Undateables” for Channel 4; “Bear Grylls: Mission Survive” for ITV; and this year’s “Everest Rescue” for Discovery.

All programs from both production companies will be distributed by All3Media International.