All3Media Acquires 'Fleabag' Producer Two Brothers

U.K. production company Two Brothers Pictures has been acquired by All3Media, the independent film, television and digital production and distribution company.

The producers of the BBC 2016 comedy hit “Fleabag,” which was bought by Amazon for the U.S. last May, Two Brothers was established in 2014 by writing and producing siblings Harry and Jack Williams. Last year, the company was joined by Claire Evans as chief operating officer. As well as producing the brothers’ own work, the company supports new writing talent, including “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed, but All3Media International will act as the distribution partner for Two Brothers Pictures under the agreement. It marks the 23rd company label under the All3Media banner, which comprises production and distribution labels from across the U.K., U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. All3Media is jointly owned by Discovery Communications and Liberty Global.

“It’s very exciting welcoming Two Brothers to All3Media. The variety, quality and popularity of the series on their slate are exceptional, and I look forward to working with Jack, Harry and Claire as they grow the business and launch new titles around the world,” said Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media.

Two Brothers recently announced a number of commissions, including six-part thriller “Liar,” starring “Downton Abbey’s” Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd; time-jumping murder mystery “Rellik,” for BBC One, which it is co-producing with New Pictures; and “White Dragon,” a conspiracy thriller set in Hong Kong. It is also producing one-off comedy short “When Cary Grant Introduced Timothy Leary to LSD” for Sky Arts’ anthology series “Playhouse Presents.”

Both “Liar” and “White Dragon” are for ITV. The brothers created “Liar,” while “White Dragon” marks the first commission for upcoming writers Mark Denton and Jonny Stockwood.

“Two Brothers was set up to work with other like-minded creatives as well as to be an outlet for our own work,” said Harry and Jack Williams. “In All3Media we have found a parent company that understands the needs of writers and producers but also has the business acumen and international sales expertise to take our work to the widest possible audience.”

Two Brothers previously collaborated with New Pictures on two seasons of “The Missing,” for BBC One and Starz. The show, which the Williams brothers wrote, sold to nearly 200 territories and saw nominations for Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA awards. The company also co-produced thriller “One of Us” for the BBC last year, also written by the brothers.