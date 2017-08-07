Al Jazeera Under Fire in Israel, Calls Closure Attempt ‘Undemocratic’

International Correspondent @NickVivarelli
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All
Jebreili/AP/REX/Shutterstock

ROME — Moves are underway in Israel to shut down the Jerusalem bureau of Al-Jazeera, a decision which the Qatar-based pan-Arabic news network  has denounced as “undemocratic.”

At a press conference on Sunday, which Al Jazeera was barred from attending, Israeli Communications Minister Ayoob Kara announced plans to initiate a procedure to revoke the press credentials of Al-Jazeera journalists working in Israel and to attempt to block the satcaster’s signal in the country, besides shutting down the Jerusalem bureau.

“Al-Jazeera denounces this decision made by a state that claims to be ‘the only democratic state in the Middle East,’” the network said in a statement on Monday, adding that they would “watch closely the developments that may result from the Israeli decision, and will take the necessary legal measures.”

Kara’s move was backed by Israeli Prime Minister  Benjamin Netanyahu in a Twitter message. Netanyahu has blamed Al Jazeera for stirring passions against Israel that recently led to violent Palestinian demonstrations at a contested Jerusalem shrine.

“Al Jazeera will continue to cover the events of the occupied Palestinian territories professionally and accurately, according to the standards set by international agencies, such as the UK Office of Communications (Ofcom),” Al Jazeera noted in its statement.

Israeli commentators have pointed out that shutting down Al Jazeera in Israel anytime soon is highly unlikely since this requires a long process in parliament, which is currently on break and where the move would face stiff objections.

Israel has long boasted of being a bastion of press freedom in the Middle East and pointed to Al Jazeera’s presence in Jerusalem as proof. Al Jazeera was the first Arab news outlet to host Israeli officials and political analysts.

The moves against Al Jazeera in Israel come after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain in June broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar, claiming it supported islamic terrorists. They then banned Al Jazeera in their territories, and demanded it be shuttered as one of the conditions to mend fences. But subsequently they softened their stance, dropping that demand in July, though these countries are still blocking the signal of the Arab world’s most watched news outlet.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Cecil B da Mill says:
      August 7, 2017 at 11:23 am

      Al Jezeera has no place in a civilized society. I’m not Jewish, but I visit many countries where this hate speech is spewed and the world needs to unite against all of Islam. The cure for cancer, AIDS, HIV, POLIO, and on an on, nothing creates more misery to humanity than Islam. Wake up, and if you think I’m wrong just try to find one positive Islamic contribution, and forget that algebra nonsense, that’s Greek.

      Reply

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad