A+E Networks has clinched major deals on “Knightfall,” History’s new epic drama series penned by Dominic Minghella (“Doc Martin,””Robin Hood”) ahead of its global launch at MIPTV.

“Knightfall,” which toplines Jeremy Renner (“Arrival”), was produced by A+E Studios in association with The Combine and Midnight Radio. Don Handfield (“Kill the Messenger”) and Richard Rayner (“L.A. Without A Map”) created and exec produced the 10-episode show.

Deals, which were announced today by Patrick Vien, international managing director of A+E Networks, were signed with SBSTwo (Australia), HBO and Cinemax (Central Europe, Poland, Spain and Andorra), iQiyi and BesTV (China), Sirkus (Iceland), Yes (Israel), FilmBox Premium (Central and Eastern Europe), and IFlix (Southeast Asia).

The series will also air on History in the US, Canada, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Renner, who exec produced the show, will be on hand at the world premiere screening at Mip, along with fellow exec producers Dominic Minghella, who is the series’s showrunner, Don Handfield and Richard Rayner, as well as cast members Tom Cullen, Simon Merrells, Olivia Ross and Sabrina Bartlett.

Following the critically-acclaimed series “Roots” and “Six,” “Knightfall” is the latest history-based, premium drama produced by A+E Studios for History U.S.