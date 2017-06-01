A+E Buys Out NBCUniversal From Its German Channels

International Correspondent @varietystewart
Tribeca Film Festival TV Tribeca Tune
Courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival

A+E is continuing to take control of its channels businesses, this time buying out NBCUniversal in Germany.

The deal means that A+E will wholly own the A&E and History networks in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Luxembourg, which were previously run with the international arm of NBCU. The news was announced days after A+E sealed a new carriage deal with Sky Deutschland for its German channels.

A+E and NBCU have had a channels partnership for 12 years. The German A&E channel shows “Roots” (pictured), and History features U.S. shows and local offerings, including “The Eleventh Day.”

Under the leadership of international boss Sean Cohan, A+E has been shifting from partnering on its international channels operations to making them “owned and operated,” meaning fully owned by A+E, which is itself a joint venture between Disney and Hearst.

A+E has already taken full control of its networks in Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Japan. In Europe, it started going it alone in 2014, when it bought Fox out of an Italian joint venture.

A+E Networks UK remains an exception. It operates the A+E channels in Africa, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East, and the U.K., and is a joint venture with Sky under the terms of a long-term deal renewed in May.

“With powerful brands, History and A&E, and a talented local team, we look forward to building on that success with strategic investment in local programming and new linear and digital services to grow our audiences in one of the world’s largest media markets,” said Cohan.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad