’60 Days In’ Producer Ties with U.K. Partner for ‘Bad Girls Banged Up’

International Correspondent @varietystewart
’60 Days In’ Producer Ties with
A&E

The producer of “60 Days In” has forged a U.K. partnership and is pitching a new prison format, “Bad Girls Banged Up” to British channels.

New York-based Lucky 8 TV makes A&E series “60 Days In” and has teamed with Znak&Co, helmed by former ITV executive Natalka Znak, for the U.K. push.

“60 Days In” has innocent parties enter U.S. prisons undercover, with their experiences in the penal system filmed for the reality series, which is heading into season four in the U.S. Continuing the prison theme, “Bad Girls Banged Up” will take a group of British teenagers who are at risk of getting into trouble with the authorities, and put them in a U.S. jail for a week.

Znak, and Lucky 8 TV co-presidents Kim Woodard and Greg Henry will executive produce on the project if it is picked up. The two production companies said they also plan to develop other U.K.-focused unscripted formats.

“Lucky 8 is one of the most innovative and daring production companies in the United States, and has garnered unprecedented access to some of the country’s toughest jails,” said Znak. “It’s really exciting to be in business with them and bring their unique brand and sensibility to the British marketplace.”

Znak&Co already has a co-production partnership deal with Electus International & Jenny Daly’s T Group Productions, and a development deal with musician and presenter will.i.am.

A+E distributes “60 Days In,” which has been sold into over 100 territories. In the U.K. it is on Channel 4’s E4, and Vice-owned Pulse has optioned the remake rights.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad