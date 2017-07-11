’60 Days In’ Producer Ties with U.K. Partner for ‘Bad Girls Banged Up’

The producer of “60 Days In” has forged a U.K. partnership and is pitching a new prison format, “Bad Girls Banged Up” to British channels.

New York-based Lucky 8 TV makes A&E series “60 Days In” and has teamed with Znak&Co, helmed by former ITV executive Natalka Znak, for the U.K. push.

“60 Days In” has innocent parties enter U.S. prisons undercover, with their experiences in the penal system filmed for the reality series, which is heading into season four in the U.S. Continuing the prison theme, “Bad Girls Banged Up” will take a group of British teenagers who are at risk of getting into trouble with the authorities, and put them in a U.S. jail for a week.

Znak, and Lucky 8 TV co-presidents Kim Woodard and Greg Henry will executive produce on the project if it is picked up. The two production companies said they also plan to develop other U.K.-focused unscripted formats.

“Lucky 8 is one of the most innovative and daring production companies in the United States, and has garnered unprecedented access to some of the country’s toughest jails,” said Znak. “It’s really exciting to be in business with them and bring their unique brand and sensibility to the British marketplace.”

Znak&Co already has a co-production partnership deal with Electus International & Jenny Daly’s T Group Productions, and a development deal with musician and presenter will.i.am.

A+E distributes “60 Days In,” which has been sold into over 100 territories. In the U.K. it is on Channel 4’s E4, and Vice-owned Pulse has optioned the remake rights.