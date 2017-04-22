Already the subject of a U.S. remake deal, Israeli series “Your Honor,” created by Shlomo Mashiach and Ron Ninio, took the top Grand Jury Prize Saturday night at Paris’ 8th Series Mania, one of the most important TV festivals in Europe.

A tightly-wound series, “Your Honor” tracks an upstanding magistrate’s desperate – and increasingly illegal – attempts to protect his son from Israeli mob vengeance. The top plaudit was granted by a jury headed by “The Leftovers’” show-runner Damon Lindelof that praised “Your Honor” for its “surprising and provocative examination of judgement in modern-day Israel. anchored by riveting performances.”

Fully-financed by Israel’s Yes, the Israeli broadcaster and leading pay TV platform whose hit series “Fauda” is a worldwide Netflix pick-up, “Your Honor’s” U.S. format rights have been optioned for a North America-based remake with King Size Productions and Scripted World producing the remake with CBS Studios. Peter Moffat (“The Night Of,” “Undercover”) attached to write.

Described as “as intellectual as it is sexy, not to mention incredibly funny,” Amazon Studios’ “I Love Dick,” created by Jill Soloway and Sarah Gubbins, which world premiered at Sundance to an upbeat reception, snagged Series Mania’s Special Jury Prize.

One of the most anticipated series at Series Mania, it has the eponymous Dick, (Kevin Bacon) becoming an object of desire and obsession for both a filmmaker (Kathryn Hahn) and her academic husband (Griffin Dunne), residents of an artists’ community in Marfa, Texas.

“It’s about taking women who have been the object and turning them into the subject,” star Hahn told Variety Studio at Sundance, a sentiment echoed by Gubbins in Paris where she accepted the award.

Best actress was won by Anna Friel for her performance in Jimmy McGovern’s upcoming BBC One drama “Broken,” where she plays opposite Sean Bean’s parish priest as a single mother of three who loses her job, can’t access social security and skint -broke in Liverpool scouser slang- has to pawn her wedding ring to buy food for her children. Friel’s “heartbreaking and stunning performance leaves no question as to why this show is called ‘Broken,’” said the Lindelof jury.

Friel is a top British actress, winning praise last year for her performance in ITV’s Netflix early acquisition “Marcella,” a slice of London-set Nordic Noir. Far less known is the best actress winner, Kida Khodr Ramadam, the head of a Berlin-Neukolln mob clan who wants to go straight but, after his hot-head brother is arrested in a police raid, is forced to take up the reins of the family business: Prostitution, intimidation, drugs and money laundering. “Ramadan’s nuanced performance moves between brutality and empathy in the blink of his wounded eyes,” sentenced the jury.

2017 SERIES MANIA, APRIL 13-23, 2017

OFFICIAL COMPETITION

GRAND JURY PRIX

“Your Honor,” (Shlomo Mashiach, Ron Ninio, Israel)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“I Love Dick,” (Jill Soloway, Sarah Gubbins, U.S.)

BEST ACTRESS

Anna Friel, “Broken,” (Jimmy McGovern, Shaun Duggan, Colette Kane, Nick Laether, U.K.)

BEST ACTOR

Kida Khodr Ramadan, “4 Blocks,” (Marvin Kren, Hanno Hackfort, Bob Konrad, Richard Kropf, Germany)

AUDIENCE AWARD

BEST SERIES

“The Good Fight,” (Phil Alden Robinson, Robert King, Michelle King, Ryan Pedersen, Joey Scavuzzo, United States)

INTERNATIONAL PRESS JURY, BEST FRENCH-LANGUAGE SERIES

BEST SERIES

“Transfers,” (Claude Scasso, Patrick Benedek, France)

BEST ACTRESS

Ophélia Kolb, “On va s’aimer, un peu… beaucou,” (Emmanuelle Rey-Magnan, Pascal Fontanille, France)

BEST ACTOR

Arieh Worthalter, “Transferts,” (Claude Scasso, Patrick Benedek, France)

FRENCH TV CRITICS ASSOCIATION PRIZE

SERIES DISCOVERY

“Missions,“ (Julien Lacombe, Henri Debeurme, Ami Cohen, France)

BLOGGERS’ PRIZE

BEST SERIES

“Juda,” (Zion Baruch, Israel)

WEB AND DIGITAL SERIES PRIZES

BEST SERIES

“Loulou,” (Alice Vial, Louise Massin, Marie Lelong, France)