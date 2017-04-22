PARIS — Ed Stark he is not. In BBC1’s upcoming primetime drama “Broken,” Sean Bean plays Father Michael, a Catholic priest in North-West England, struggling with his inner demons, seeking atonement for his sins of youth, shy, retiring, nervously playing with his hands when confronted with a problem. Of an evening, he goes down the bingo, listens to the BBC shipping forecast about Dover, White and Sole, or sings “Chattanooga Choo Choo” to his bedridden, dying mother.

In its first two episodes, world premiered at Series Mania in its main competition, Bean is only once seen as a man of action, running down the street, because he’s late for a parish meeting. His immediate reaction to his parishioners’ problems – and they are legion: Unemployment, and uncaring welfare state and police malpractice, just to mention three in Ep.1 and Ep. 2. – is to scratch his temple and play nervously with his hands. In Episode 2, where Anna Friel plays a single mother of three driven to desperate acts when she loses her job after a barney with her manager and can’t afford to pay for her young daughter’s first communion dress, Father Michael does nothing to help her. In the second segment, the mother of a boy who’s suffered a psychotic attack phones him at night to ask him to come round: Father Michael is the only person her son listens to. But Father Michael’s so knackered, that he’s gone to bed and doesn’t pick up the phone.

“It’s extremely Christ-like, to have all your hopes and strategies demolished, to perceive yourself as a failure, and then realize: ‘No, you’re not,’” McGovern said.

“Broken” delivers a sobering portrait of a community which has had to fall back for social support on family and friends, given the failures of Britain’s welfare state. A special guest at Series Mania, McGovern – the creator of “Cracker,” “The Accused,” “The Street” – was introduced at a keynote Q & A by Series Mania’s U.K. representative James Rampton as “possibly our greatest TV writer over the last 30 years.” He is also eminently quotable. Here is Jimmy McGovern on “Broken,” Sean Bean and Anna Friel, British TV and Britain, talking in a 45-minute stage conversation with Rampton and brief chat with Variety:

ON SEAN BEAN AND ANNA FRIEL

“Sean Bean is a great actor. Who was the movie mogul who said the Grand Canyon was a crock of shit compared to Steve McQueen’s face? It’s the same with Sean Bean. You see that humanity in Anna Friel too.”

THE PASSIVITY OF SEAN BEAN’S FATHER MICHAEL IN ‘BROKEN’

“I went to see Sean in the process of getting onboard. He was worried that the character was passive. I said it’s not passivity. To hear a confession is not passive, you take the concern of the penitent. They go out lighter; you go out heavier.”

ON ROBBIE COLTRANE IN ‘CRACKER’

“I didn’t want him. The character I had in mind was a wee bit like me at the time, a thin wiry guy with energy to burn. The actor I had in mind was John Cassavettes. He was a wonderful actor and great filmmaker, with a crackling sense of energy. So we went to meet Robbie, and I said: ‘Sorry, I see him as a thin man and you’re a fat bastard.’ But he was great, he wanted it, he brought humanity. I think it was that, mainly. A big sweaty mess of a man.”

ON THE IMPORTANCE OF MONEY IN HIS FICTION

“I came from a big working-class family. I was Catholic, the fifth of nine children. We were skint. Broke. You need to be aware of the financial consequences of characters’ actions. We ignore this far too much. An example: How a woman, after a doomed relationship, throws her ring into a lake. Grow up. She would sell it. It’s ridiculous.”

ON THE IMPACT OF DRAMA

“We have a saying: ’A lie is halfway around the world before the truth can put its boots on it.’ I wrote about Hillsborough, and it told the truth: That changed the agenda. It didn’t bring the [families of the dead] justice. But it changed the agenda. Police had to respond to the agenda the program had set.”

BRITAIN’S WELFARE STATE

“I can understand why and how it’s happened, because it’s been abused, but for people who really need it, it’s a shame that it’s gone in our country. It was always there when I was a young man with a young family who was skint. It kept me alive. I just don’t see why it’s not there now.”

ON ENGLAND’S CLASS SYSTEM

“In England, there’s a code of conduct and if you don’t understand it, you don’t fit in. There’s a big debate about accessibility and diversity, and people ignore the fact that working-class people, black or white, just do not fit in.”

ON THE MAGIC OF PRIMETIME FREE-TO-AIR TV

“I’ve been blessed to work for the BBC most of the time, they treat me well. They don’t do too much advertising. People just sit down and watch. Nothing can replace that.”