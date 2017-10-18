Mipcom in Brief: Tencent Is Blue, FilmRise Is Singing and AMC Is Sinning

CANNES — One driver of the international TV industry is emerging markets coming on stream for acquisitions and as producers. A case in point: Peru, a country with a rich history in film and TV production and co-production, is participating at Mipcom for the first time this year.

This year’s initiative is headed by Promperú – a specialized technical agency attached to the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism – and is a result of Peru’s desire to continue growing its film and TV industries while attempting to establish a film commission. The agency is tasked with promoting Peru’s image as well as the fields of exports and tourism.

The stated goal of the country’s participation is to showcase all the country has to offer to the international market. A number of commercial options will be suggested to any companies looking to produce any content at any phase from screenwriting to distribution. And. due to its diverse geography, Peru can offer a great range of natural locations for filming.

On the production end, Peru has a range of ambitious production and post-production companies, distribution companies and VFX studios. In some ways, – telco Movistar’s ambitions for original production . it is ahead of the curve for much of Latin America.

Related Sidse Babett Knudsen on Her Conversion to TV Drama Mipcom: Discovery, Snap Team on Olympics Winter Games

Eleven companies from the South American nation have crossed the Atlantic to show what they have to offer to the industry professionals assembled in Cannes: América, Tondero Distribución, Transversal Films, FLI, Red Animation, 111 Producciones, Rayo en la Botella, Makaco, Alligator, Quechua Films and Alligator.

Tencent Picks Up Chinese Streaming Rights on “Blue Planet II”

“Blue Planet II” will now be broadcast simultaneously in China and the U.K. as a result of a deal between Tencent and BBC Worldwide. The deal was brokered at Mipcom by Lexian Zhu, deputy director of Tencent Penguin Pictures Documentary Studio and David Weiland, executive VP for Asia at BBCWW. In China, the series will be made available on Tencent’s QQ video platform as well as their app, while exclusive TV broadcast rights remain with China’s primary documentary channel, CCTV9. The deal is another in a series between the companies. Past deals include “Doctor Who,” “Orphan Black” and “Frozen Planet.”

FilmRise and APT Team Up

New York distributors FilmRise will be teaming up with American Public Television (APT) to release the musical documentary “Mario Lanza: The Best of Everything,” as part of the broadcaster’s premium service. The doc will start airing in November. Danny Fisher, CEO and co-founder of FilmRise, and Cynthia Fenneman, president and CEO at APT, made the announcement Oct. 16 out of Mipcom. The documentary is a celebration of the life and career of the Italian-American tenor with the “voice from God,” and features interviews with family, friends and other opera legends. Lanza was one of the first cross-over artists when MGM put him in their matinees.

AMC Brings Vice to Iberia

As part of a deal between AMC Networks International Iberia and Vice, Viceland’s Emmy-winning content will be made available to air on the Iberian peninsula starting in November. In Spain and Portugal the content will broadcast on the Odisea Channel. The deal is indicative of Vice’s intent to grow it’s international influence and expand its content output. The Viceland content will be broadcast in two-hour blocks each night starting at 10:30, and will fit in well with Odisea’s current lineup of programming. Vice content typically appeals to younger audiences and could help the broadcaster attract new audiences in the territories.