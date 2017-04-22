PARIS — Variety held its first-ever TV Summit Europe in Paris on Thursday. At it keynote speakers and panelists’ analyzed their own strategies in a vibrant, complex international TV market. Below, sometimes pulling in reflections by senior industry figures and creators outside the Summit, are 10 observe cutting-edge trends:

1.THE SPLIT

“Distribution will go through mobile and telecom [companies], that, the way they are shaping the convergent world, are key partners. The only way to build scale in the game is to partner with these telcos,” said Dominique Delport, chairman, Vivendi Content (pictured), in a spirited keynote conversation at Variety TV Summit Europe, explaining why Vivendi, the France-based communications group, has rebuilt as a premium content creator-producer. Increasingly, series look to split two ways: Those that can build decisive brand and subscriber driven value for telecoms, digital platforms and big pay TV platforms; and the rest. This explains why Vivendi, despite being Europe’s second biggest pay TV operator, has created Studio Plus, an app delivering digital first, premium short-form series, produced by Vivendi, that Vivendi Content is actively selling to telecoms worldwide. Launched in Feb. 2017, telco clients include Telefonica-Movistar Plus, Brazil’s Vivo, Telecom Italia and France’s Bouygues TV and Orange. Subscriptions stand at 200,000; Vivendi targets 2 million by year-end, said Delport. Vivendi is in talks with “30-to-50 telcos today,” among them three of the U.S.’s four top telcos, he added.

2.POST NORDIC NOIR

Nordic Noir is over, Piv Bernth, producer of “The Killing,” now head of drama at Denmark’s DR and a Series Mania, wrote in a Danish newspaper last September.“The Leftovers’” Damon Lindelof, Series Mania jury president, agreed: “We are going to see TV programs that are self aware of the tropes of the procedural and will reinvent again. Shows like ‘The Bridge’ or ‘The Killing’ were revolutionary when they were made but that is six-to-ten years ago. It’s time to say: ‘How do I subvert the idea of ‘The Bridge.’”? Scandinavia is indeed moving on. Its biggest show at Series Mania was Adam Price’s “Ride Upon the Storm,” a faith-themed family drama. One of the biggest deals announced during Series Mania was Netflix’s acquisition of “the Bonus Family,” a Scandinavia drama, yes, but a dysfunctional contempt relationship comedy-drama. Notable among Series Mania series and pitched projects were Nordic Noir riffs – in their set-ups, violence, or darker take on human character which tried, however, to bring something extra to the table, whether a reflection of the gulf between parents and their children (France’s “The Forest”), exquisite aesthetics and best encountered dead body set-piece (Norway’s “Monster”) or absence of a cop and sense of real time who’sdoingit structure (Spain’s “The Head,” pitched at the Co-Production Forum).

3. ‘CURATION, NOT VOLUME’

TV drama’s key revolution, in the U.S. and abroad, remain’s Netflix’s gargantuan appetite for fresh series in order to goose its subscriber base. In 2016, new scripted series’ bows edged up just 1% to 1,178, according to The Wit, in statistics aired at the Variety Summit. Take out the surge in transnational VOD platforms, up a dramatic 110% last years vs. 2015, and production would have fallen 2%. Why? The name of the game in TV drama, Delport said, is now “curation, not volume.” “Today, Amazon invests $4 billion, Netflix $6 billion. It’s going to be very hard to compete in the money game, so compete with story-telling. If you can’t produce 10 new shows a month, be sure that the one show you produce has the same quality.”

4. GO GLOBAL, OR GO HOME

In free-to-air markets. As traditional broadcasters’ budgets come under increasing pressure, they will need to open up to international, Federation Entertainment’s Pascal Breton argued in Variety Summit Europe’s second keynote conversation. “Traditional broadcasters need to adapt. They can’t guarantee 20% market share every day. In some years time, French broadcasters will not be able to pay €1m [$1.1 million] per hour for a show that is only local. They’ll need to pay €500,000 ($535,000) for a show that has a €3 million [$3.2 million] value,” Breton said. That’s what Federation Entertainment wants to deliver, he added. “The show won’t be perfect for older family audiences, it will be a younger, smaller audience.” But if the show’s less expensive, renews audience and is a very strong event series, “in the end it will be good for broadcasters.”

5.GO LOCAL, IF YOUR GLOBAL

And do something never done before. As TNT did in Germany with “4 Blocks,” a Berlin-set mafia crime story. “If it’s meant to be for the local market, I would always do it in the local language,” said Hannes Heyelmann, SVP, Turner Central & Eastern Europe. “4 Blocks” was 85% funded out of Germany.

“Now that it’s doing well we do global distribution and money is flowing back. That was not foreseeable,” he added.

6.OR GO U.S.-EUROPE

Or look at a trans-Atlantic co-production. Once, in TV production, the U.S. and Europe seemed continents apart. No more. Thursday’s Variety Summit took place just hours after HBO and Sky unveiled a $250 million multi-year high-end TV drama fund. In another Trans-Atlantic move, one of the biggest new projects announced at Series Mania’s Co-Production Forum was sci-fi thriller “Genesis,” produced by Rene Bastian’s New York-based Belladonna Productions, in co-production with ZDF Enterprises, the commercial arm of German public broadcaster ZDF, in its first U.S. tie.up. Variety Summit keynote speaker Pascal Breton announced this January an alliance with Paramount Television which will see the studio making English-language remakes of FE properties. Several projects will shortly be announced.

7. THE ZEITGEIST

“Your Honor,” “4 Blocks,” “Broken” and “I Love Dick” shared out top honors at Series Mania’s main competition this year. It may or may not be coincidence that all four of their protagonists are not in control, or laughably out of control, bent by family love (“Your Honor”) or traditions (“4 Blocks”), too skint to help (“Broken”) or crazed by desire (“I Love Dick”). Their lack of control may be one symptom of a larger contemporary unease.

8. THE SECOND REVOLUTION: A TEST CASE: ‘BABYLON BERLIN’

The first is, obviously VOD, with all its collateral. One consequence is that, thanks to Netflix foreign, often foreign-language shows, now have global distribution. One foreign-language show, “Narcos,” has proved Netflix appointment viewing. The jury was out at Variety’s Summit about just how big a revolution foreign-language shows’ new international distribution and sales really constitute. In the U.K., there is “a broadening in acceptance” towards foreign-language shows such as “The Missing,” but “it’s a slow process.” English is still important for most high-level series to travel to broad audiences, Lionsgate U.K. creative director Steve November said at the Variety Summit Europe. In such a context, “Babylon Berlin” may prove an acid test for audience acceptance of European drama. Presented via a trailer by Beta Film Jan Mojto and Marcus Ammon, Sky Deutschland’s SVP Film & Entertainment, “Babylon Berlin” weighs in, as Mojto put it, as “the German example of what can be one of the future models.” Produced by Sky Deutschland, ARD and Beta Films, co-directed by Tom Tykwer (“Cloud Atlas”), it is budgeted at $40 million, casting classic hardboiled U.S. noir – a missing porn film, high-up political perversion – in the unusual setting of a dazzling 1929 Berlin hurtling towards extremism. In German, it will test how broad audiences outside Germany can be for foreign-language fare.

9.U.S. DRAMA HARDLY PLAYS MAJOR CHANNEL FREE-TO-AIR PRIME TIME IN EUROPE, RIGHT?

Right, and wrong. According to Manuel Alduy, 20th Century Fox SVP, sales & development, speaking at the Variety Summit, the overall popularity of American shows may be losing ground to local content. Only three-or-so U.S. shows made France’s top 100 last year, whereas five years ago, maybe 50-60 made the cut. He went on, however, to point out that among young people the drop has been far less severe: Among 15-34s, and 15-40 women U.S. shows still account for about one third of the top 100 shows in France. The only crime drama to rank in the top five of all Europe’s three biggest TV markets was Fox’s “24: Legacy,” according to Parrot Analytics, whose Courtney Williams, regional director for Europe, spoke at the Variety Summit.

10. DAMON LINDELOF HAD A DREAM

“I like stories told out of sequence and that switch points of view. As our brains and minds become more sophisticated in how we grasp these narratives I think we will see a rapidly scaling evolution,” Damon Lindelof told Variety at Series Mania. Opening Series Mania, at the same time receiving glowing reviews in the U.S., HBO’s Lindelof show-run “The Leftovers’” Season 3 Ep. 1 and 2 certainly caused a furor in Paris, scoring the best marks of any show commented by French newspaper Le Figaro. In them, French audiences saw a TV show which was not so much art as high art. If HBO and rivals continue to make shows of this caliber, they will always have Paris.

Elsa Keslassy contributed to this article