“Wynonna Earp” returns June 9 on Syfy, according to EW.

Fans will recall that as season one wound down, things weren’t exactly hunky dory in Purgatory, the town in which the Earp siblings battle demons alongside various friends, enemies and lovers.

“We’ve got a lot of unanswered questions,” says Dominique Provost-Chalkley, who plays Waverly Earp, the sister of the title character.

Or is she? In the season one finale, Waverly learned that she may not be a member of the Earp clan. To make matters worse, she was also infected by the goo of a terrifying monster. (Don’t you just hate it when that happens?)

“Waverly Earp does not even think she’s an Earp,”says showrunner and executive producer Emily Andras. “There are a lot of crises of identity across the board. We’re going to look at the idea of free will this season, because a lot of our characters are thrust into situation where they don’t feel like they’re making their own decisions.”

The rollicking first season established that Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) is not only a descendant of Wyatt Earp, but “the heir” and savior of Purgatory. Wynonna is fated to spend her days returning the demons that infest Purgatory to hell, by way of a family heirloom — a gun named the Peacemaker.

As the first season progressed, members of Team Wynonna got to know each other: Among others, it includes the heir, Waverly, Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) and Deputy Marshall Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson).

“This year, we really get to see the team fighting together and working together,” Andras said. “There are weird pair-ups, which I’m really excited about. I’m really interested when it’s almost like a weird workplace drama — but the workplace involves fighting demons.”

Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell), a local police officer in Purgatory, not only became aware of the supernatural nature of Wynonna’s quest in season one, she began dating Waverly.

“How are these two people going to be in a relationship together, and what’s that going to look like?” says Barrell. “I like that season two is essentially after the ‘happily ever after.’”

And as Provost-Chalkley points out, though their relationship — dubbed “WayHaught” by fans — gets its share of attention in season two, there are other things that all the women have to deal with as well.

“And as much as this is an incredibly important story to tell, what I love is that, because it’s all so mad [in Purgatory], and we’ve got so many things to address, we don’t have time to spend every waking minute with each other in this sort of honeymoon period, because we’ve got things to do,” Provost Chalkley says. “You just see two women working out how they’re going to be a team, and it’s not necessarily going to be easy, because these two women are having to deal with a hell of a lot, and I think that’s really interesting.”

There’s also a new recurring character who arrives in Purgatory: Rosita (Tamara Duarte).

“She’s recruited by Doc to help the team,” Andras says. “She shows up and shakes up a lot of relationships on the show.

Incorporating Rosita into the team’s game plan will be one more challenge for Wynonna, according to Andras.

“Wynonna knows she’s good at this,” says Andras. “She knows that she is meant to do this, whatever that means. Now I think it’s a matter of becoming a leader and bringing the team together — and does that feel natural?”

“The stakes are higher than ever,” adds Andras. “Because we really examine the nature of family. Can you ever be a good person if you’re someone who is forced to make life-and-death decisions? At the same time, there is a lot of fun. These people really like each other. They make time for that.”

One more thing: If you want to catch up on “Wynonna Earp” before it returns, it arrives on Netflix April 1.