‘Wynonna Earp’ Has Flaming Hot Key Art for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

There are very few certainties in this world, aside from this fact: The return of “Wynonna Earp” can’t come soon enough.

To celebrate the return of the Syfy drama on June 9, Variety can exclusively reveal the show’s key art for Season 2.

If you’re not caught up on the first season of this supernatural, comedically-tinged action drama, you can rectify that situation immediately (or over the long weekend) by watching that first set of episodes on Netflix. The show made my Top 20 New Shows roster for 2016, and I’m looking forward to Season 2 like a person lost in the desert anticipates a long drink of water.

As fans who watched that enjoyable debut set of episodes know, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) avenged her father’s death in Season 1, but, not surprisingly, a new set of problems loom over the fast-talking, quip-slinging heroine.

Any paranormal entity can now enter the mysterious Ghost River Triangle, and Wynonna’s sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), is questioning whether she’s an Earp at all. The new relationship between Waverly and local cop Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell) is one of the bright spots in the troubled Ghost River town of Purgatory, where all the characters reside. But how is the new couple supposed to focus on their love when there are all sorts of demons, ghosts and other evil critters on the loose?

It’s a tough set of circumstances, and the arrival of new characters Jeremy Chetri (Varun Saranga, a series regular for Season 2) and Rosita (recurring guest star Tamara Duarte) will further complicate matters. Based on what executive producer and showrunner Emily Andras previously told Variety, the challenges aren’t likely to let up for Team Wynonna any time soon.

“There are a lot of crises of identity across the board,” Andras said. “We’re going to look at the idea of free will this season, because a lot of our characters are thrust into situations where they don’t feel like they’re making their own decisions.”

For hardcore Earpers, here’s one more treat, or rather 12 more — here are all the episode titles for the second season: “Steel Bars and Stone Walls,” “Shed Your Skin,” “Gonna Getcha Good,” “She Ain’t Right,” “Let’s Pretend We’re Strangers,” “Whiskey Lullaby,” “Everybody Knows,” “No Future in the Past,” “Forever Mine Nevermind,” “I See a Darkness,” “Gone as a Girl Can Get,” and the Aug. 25 season finale is titled “I Hope You Dance.”

“Wynonna Earp” returns 10 p.m. July 9 on Syfy.