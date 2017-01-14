Nickelodeon just opened its new studio in Burbank.
The five-story building on Olive Avenue is adjacent to Nick’s original facilities and brings all activities into a single interconnected complex designed to inspire creativity.
The building houses both the animation and live-action production teams — around 700 people. It was designed by the DLR Group and Studios Architecture.
Tom Kenny — the voice behind the immensely popular “Spongebob Squarepants” — serves as our guest guide as we walk through Nick’s new headquarters, including their maker’s and virtual reality studios.
Check out the 360-degree video above or click here.
This video is the second in Variety’s “Hollywood HQ” series. Check out Episode 1 of “Hollywood HQ” and our tour of D.C. Entertainment.
