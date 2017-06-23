‘Killjoys’: Exclusive Clip Shows the Gang Returns Ready For a Fight

Once again, “Killjoys” arrives in the nick of time.

This delightful summer series, which begins its third season June 30, completes one of my favorite 2017 programming blocks. For the next month or two, Friday nights on Syfy will consist of “Killjoys,” followed by “Dark Matter” and “Wynonna Earp.” All three are enjoyable in their own ways (check out my recent enthusiastic recommendation for all things “Earp”), and together they supply a whole lot of quip-intensive, well-crafted genre fun.

“Killjoys” tells the story of bounty hunters in a distant galaxy, and if you are my kind of person, in order to check it out, all you need to hear is this phrase: space bounty hunters.

Lucky for us, “Killjoys,” which is a co-production with Canada’s SPACE, uses that premise to create believable worlds, give shading to solid characters and nuanced relationships, and tell smart stories that touch on matters of politics, culture, co-existence, and love. As I wrote in my intro-level appreciation of the show last year, “‘Killjoys’ has flirtatious banter, a spaceship run by a tartly intelligent AI, a politically active religious order, ‘Orphan Black’-style meditations on extreme body modifications, simmering romances, a charismatic bartender, a mysterious order called ‘Level Six’ and explosions on alien worlds. Seriously, do I need to go on?”

The fizzy (and dangerous) fun continues this year, as the trio at the core of the show — John (Aaron Ashmore), Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen), and D’avin (Luke Macfarlane) — leave the sidelines and take sides as their corner of the galaxy hovers “on the brink of a bloody, multi-planetary class war,” according to the show’s press notes.

As the season gets underway, John gets an S.O.S. from the gang’s new friend, Clara, and that leads him into an underground world of tech-savvy “hackmods,” and Dutch and Davin also have to find someone to temporarily replace John on their ship, Lucy. Dutch and D’avin also persuade a shady black-market dealer to help them.

Well, persuade might be the wrong verb for what transpires in the clip below. There’s punching. So much punching.

“Killjoys” season three arrives 8 p.m. Friday, June 30 on Syfy.