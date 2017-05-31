Emmy Contenders 2017: Lead Actor in a Comedy

It remains to be seen if anyone can break Jeffrey Tambor’s two-year winning streak for “Transparent,” but there’s a formidable group that will make a strong effort. In fact, this category could be an exact repeat of last year’s lineup, with Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”), Will Forte (“The Last Man On Earth”), William H. Macy (“Shameless”), and Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) all eligible. But it’s likely at least one will be displaced by Donald Glover’s star turn on the FX comedy “Atlanta,” which won dual Golden Globe Awards for best comedy series and comedy actor this year. Glover has been busy at work on the high-profile Han Solo prequel, which certainly puts him front and center in voters’ minds. But never count out Jim Parsons, who could return for his work on “The Big Bang Theory,” which has already landed him four Emmys. And while he wasn’t nominated last year for “Baskets,” Zach Galifianakis saw his co-star Louie Anderson win in the supporting category, showing the series is on voters’ radars. It’s also possible for Ted Danson and Kevin Bacon to find a spot for their freshman series “The Good Place” and “I Love Dick,” respectively. Both actors are beloved and doing great work in shows with strong fan bases.
Frontrunners
Anthony Anderson
“Black-ish”
Zach Galifianakis
Baskets
Aziz Ansari
Master of None
Donald Glover
Atlanta
Ted Danson
The Good Place
William H. Macy
Shameless
Jim Parsons
The Big Bang Theory
Will Forte
The Last Man on Earth
Thomas Middleditch
Silicon Valley
Jeffrey Tambor
Transparent
On the Bubble
Kevin Bacon
I Love Dick
Thomas Haden Church
Divorce
Rob Delaney
Catastrophe
Billy Eichner
Difficult People
Neil Patrick Harris
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Dwayne Johnson
Ballers
John Lithgow
Trial & Error
Danny McBride
Vice Principals
Nick Nolte
Graves
Timothy Olyphant
Santa Clarita Diet
Randall Park
Fresh Off the Boat
Patrick Stewart
Blunt Talk
Dark Horses
Fred Armisen
Portlandia
Hank Azaria
Brockmire
Jay Baruchel
Man Seeking Woman
Gael Garcia Bernal
Mozart In the Jungle
Bruce Campbell
Ash vs. Evil Dead
Andy Daly
Review
Tommy Dewey
Casual
Ben Feldman
Superstore
Johnny Galecki
The Big Bang Theory
Chris Geere
You’re the Worst
Bill Hader
Documentary Now!
Pete Holmes
Crashing
Kevin James
Kevin Can Wait
Jason Jones
The Detour
Ashton Kutcher
The Ranch
Eugene Levy
Schitt’s Creek
Paul Rust
Love
Andy Samberg
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Martin Short
Maya and Marty
Ben Sinclair
High Maintenance