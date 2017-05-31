Emmy Contenders 2017: Lead Actor in a Comedy

It remains to be seen if anyone can break Jeffrey Tambor’s two-year winning streak for “Transparent,” but there’s a formidable group that will make a strong effort. In fact, this category could be an exact repeat of last year’s lineup, with Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”), Will Forte (“The Last Man On Earth”), William H. Macy (“Shameless”), and Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) all eligible. But it’s likely at least one will be displaced by Donald Glover’s star turn on the FX comedy “Atlanta,” which won dual Golden Globe Awards for best comedy series and comedy actor this year. Glover has been busy at work on the high-profile Han Solo prequel, which certainly puts him front and center in voters’ minds. But never count out Jim Parsons, who could return for his work on “The Big Bang Theory,” which has already landed him four Emmys. And while he wasn’t nominated last year for “Baskets,” Zach Galifianakis saw his co-star Louie Anderson win in the supporting category, showing the series is on voters’ radars. It’s also possible for Ted Danson and Kevin Bacon to find a spot for their freshman series “The Good Place” and “I Love Dick,” respectively. Both actors are beloved and doing great work in shows with strong fan bases.

Frontrunners

Anthony Anderson

“Black-ish”

Zach Galifianakis

Baskets

Aziz Ansari

Master of None

Donald Glover

Atlanta

Ted Danson

The Good Place

William H. Macy

Shameless

Jim Parsons

The Big Bang Theory

Will Forte

The Last Man on Earth

Thomas Middleditch

Silicon Valley

Jeffrey Tambor

Transparent

On the Bubble

Kevin Bacon

I Love Dick

Thomas Haden Church

Divorce

Rob Delaney

Catastrophe

Billy Eichner

Difficult People

Neil Patrick Harris

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Dwayne Johnson

Ballers

John Lithgow

Trial & Error

Danny McBride

Vice Principals

Nick Nolte

Graves

Timothy Olyphant

Santa Clarita Diet

Randall Park

Fresh Off the Boat

Patrick Stewart

Blunt Talk

Dark Horses

Fred Armisen

Portlandia

Hank Azaria

Brockmire

Jay Baruchel

Man Seeking Woman

Gael Garcia Bernal

Mozart In the Jungle

Bruce Campbell

Ash vs. Evil Dead

Andy Daly

Review

Tommy Dewey

Casual

Ben Feldman

Superstore

Johnny Galecki

The Big Bang Theory

Chris Geere

You’re the Worst

Bill Hader

Documentary Now!

Pete Holmes

Crashing

Kevin James

Kevin Can Wait

Jason Jones

The Detour

Ashton Kutcher

The Ranch

Eugene Levy

Schitt’s Creek

Paul Rust

Love

Andy Samberg

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Martin Short

Maya and Marty

Ben Sinclair

High Maintenance