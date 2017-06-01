Emmy Contenders 2017: Guest Actress in a Drama

As two-time winner Margo Martindale was promoted to the supporting actress race for her work on “The Americans,” the category is free to crown a new winner. But it’s still likely to be a previous Emmy winner or nominee. Laverne Cox and Cicely Tyson have all been nominated for their roles here before; look for repeats. Khandi Alexander in particular enjoyed a fantastic turn in the “Scandal” finale, complete with memorable Mama Pope monologues. Carrie Preston has actually won for playing quirky lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni on “The Good Wife,” but now she’s moved to its spinoff “The Good Fight.” If enough voters caught the show on CBS All Access, she should be a lock for a nom. Alison Wright and Kim Dickens could earn their first nominations for their work on “The Americans” and “House of Cards,” shows they’ve been a part of for some time now. New to the race is Alexis Bledel, playing against type on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “American Gods” guests (and previous winners) Gillian Anderson, Kristen Chenowith and Cloris Leachman. Bledel, best known for her work on “Gilmore Girls,” met a memorable end (or did she?) on the Hulu series, which finds itself a serious Emmy contender for the first time. Finally, few actresses made as indelible an impression as Shannon Purser, whose luckless Barb on “Stranger Things” won our hearts and a permanent place in the pop culture vernacular.
Frontrunners
Khandi Alexander
Scandal
Gillian Anderson
American Gods
Alexis Bledel
The Handmaid’s Tale
Laverne Cox
Orange is the New Black
Kim Dickens
House of Cards
Cloris Leachman
American Gods
Carrie Preston
The Good Fight
Shannon Purser
Stranger Things
Cicely Tyson
How to Get Away with Murder
Alison Wright
The Americans
On the Bubble
Debbie Allen
Grey’s Anatomy
Kate Burton
Scandal
Kristin Chenoweth
American Gods
Mackenzie Hancsicsak
This Is Us
Jane Lynch
The Good Fight
Marlee Matlin
Code Black
Mary-Louise Parker
Billions
LaTanya Richardson-Jackson
Grey’s Anatomy
Rihanna
Bates Motel
June Squibb
Grey’s Anatomy
Amanda Warren
This Is Us
Dark Horses
Barbara Bain
Code Black
Marcia Cross
Quantico
Calista Flockhart
Supergirl
Jessalyn Gilsig
Scandal
Annabeth Gish
Code Black
Melanie Griffith
The Path
Nina Hoss
Homeland
Jane Lynch
Criminal Minds
Camryn Manheim
Code Black
Jada Pinkett-Smith
Gotham
Phylicia Rashad
Empire
Sarah Silverman
Masters of Sex
Leslie Uggums
Empire
Milana Vayntrub
This Is Us
Paz Vega
The OA