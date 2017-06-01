Emmy Contenders 2017: Guest Actress in a Drama

As two-time winner Margo Martindale was promoted to the supporting actress race for her work on “The Americans,” the category is free to crown a new winner. But it’s still likely to be a previous Emmy winner or nominee. Laverne Cox and Cicely Tyson have all been nominated for their roles here before; look for repeats. Khandi Alexander in particular enjoyed a fantastic turn in the “Scandal” finale, complete with memorable Mama Pope monologues. Carrie Preston has actually won for playing quirky lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni on “The Good Wife,” but now she’s moved to its spinoff “The Good Fight.” If enough voters caught the show on CBS All Access, she should be a lock for a nom. Alison Wright and Kim Dickens could earn their first nominations for their work on “The Americans” and “House of Cards,” shows they’ve been a part of for some time now. New to the race is Alexis Bledel, playing against type on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “American Gods” guests (and previous winners) Gillian Anderson, Kristen Chenowith and Cloris Leachman. Bledel, best known for her work on “Gilmore Girls,” met a memorable end (or did she?) on the Hulu series, which finds itself a serious Emmy contender for the first time. Finally, few actresses made as indelible an impression as Shannon Purser, whose luckless Barb on “Stranger Things” won our hearts and a permanent place in the pop culture vernacular.

Frontrunners

On the Bubble

Dark Horses

