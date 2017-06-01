Guest Actress in a Comedy: The Frontrunners and Dark Horses for 2017 Emmys

There are a lot of returning faces in the guest actress category. Look for multiple Emmy winners Christine Baranski and Laurie Metcalf to repeat in this category for their work as the mothers of leads Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki on “The Big Bang Theory” — Baranski already has four noms for the role, while Metcalf has one. Three of the four times Melissa McCarthy has hosted “SNL” has led to a nomination here, and this year she has the bonus of her impeccable Sean Spicer imitation. Elizabeth Banks has also been nominated in the category before for “Modern Family,” but she faces serious competition from other “Family” guests like Dot-Marie Jones and Jane Krakowski. Another show with great guests is “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which had turns by Laura Dern, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph and Amy Sedaris. And Carrie Fisher should lock a nod for her swan song on “Catastrophe.” Previous nominee Kristen Wiig had an entire episode dedicated to her on “The Last Man on Earth.” And Rosie O’Donnell could earn her first nod in this category since 1996, when she played herself on “The Larry Sanders Show.” Possible new faces include “Transparent” scene stealer Trace Lysette and “Black-ish” standout Anna Deavere Smith.

Frontrunners

Elizabeth Banks

“Modern Family”

Christine Baranski

“The Big Bang Theory”

Tina Fey

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Carrie Fisher

“Catastrophe”

Trace Lysette

“Transparent”

Melissa McCarthy

“Saturday Night Live”

Laurie Metcalf

“The Big Bang Theory”

Rosie O’Donnell

“Mom”

Anna Deavere Smith

“Black-ish”

Kristen Wiig

“The Last Man on Earth”

On the Bubble

Jane Adams

“Atlanta”

Becky Ann Baker

“Girls”

Angela Bassett

“Master of None”

Laura Dern

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Dot-Marie Jones

“Modern Family”

Jane Krakowski

“Modern Family”

Sally Phillips

“Veep”

Raven-Symone

“Black-ish”

Maya Rudolph

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Amy Sedaris

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Samira Wiley

“You’re the Worst”

Alfre Woodard

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Dark Horses

Fatima Ansari

“Master of None”

Sarah Baker

“Better Things”

Kristen Bell

“Nobodies”

Rachel Dratch

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Megan Fox

“New Girl”

Melanie Lynskey

“Girlboss”

Wendie Malick

“America Housewive”

Rebecca Metz

“Better Things”

Catherine O’Hara

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Jenny O’Hara

“Transparent”

Aubrey Plaza

“Drunk History”

Maya Rudolph

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Amy Ryan

“High Maintenance”

Sarah Silverman

“Crashing”

Lois Smith

“Grace and Frankie”

Nicole Sullivan

“Mom”

Susan Sullivan

“The Real O’Neals”

Chloe Webb

“Shameless”

Stephnie Weir

“I Love Dick”