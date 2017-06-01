Emmy Contenders 2017: Guest Actor in a Drama

Look for returning characters to dominate the category, with last year’s winner Hank Azaria likely to repeat his nom for his role as disgraced FBI Agent Ed Cochran in “Ray Donovan.” Beau Bridges should land his third consecutive nod for “Masters of Sex.” Mark Margolis was last nominated for playing Hector Salamanca on “Breaking Bad” in 2012, and that was with a minimum of dialogue, so he has a good shot for bringing a younger but no less terrifying Hector to “Better Call Saul.” Ben Mendelsohn previously won in the supporting category for “Bloodline” but this year he’s eligible as a guest star. year. And both Dylan Baker and Matthew Perry could earn nods for bringing their characters from “The Good Wife” to its spinoff “The Good Fight.” The freshman series “This Is Us” could be a powerhouse, with turns from Denis O’Hare, Brian Tyree Henry, Jermel Nakia and Gerald McRaney. But McRaney is also also a contender for “House of Cards,” which has a proven track record with guest actors being recognized, so we’ll give that show the edge for now. Other new series featuring standouts include “Flight of the Conchords” star Jemaine Clement’s mutant-friendly Oliver Bird on “Legion” and Ben Vereen’s con man on “Sneaky Pete,” both of whom mastered great arcs.

Frontrunners

On the Bubble

Dark Horses

