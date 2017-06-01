Guest Actor in a Comedy: The Frontrunners and Dark Horses for 2017 Emmys

This category caused quite a bit of buzz last year when Peter MacNicol was nominated for “Veep” and then deemed ineligible, as he appeared in too many episodes to qualify as a guest. He was replaced by Peter Scolari of “Girls,” who went on to actually win. Well, this year both Peters are eligible and should return to the category. They’ll face off against some stiff competition, including Louis C.K., who has landed three noms for hosting “SNL” already. Dave Chapelle also hosted a popular episode of “SNL.” Jon Hamm and Fred Willard have both been nominated here before for their roles on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Modern Family,” while Hugh Laurie has moved into the guest category for his returning character on “Veep.” Daveed Diggs was hilarious as Kimmy’s new love interest on “Kimmy Schmidt,” but he’s more likely to be recognized for his arc as Bow’s laidback brother on “Black-ish.” Guests on “The Big Bang Theory” have a good track record, so Judd Hirsch could break in for his turn as Leonard’s father in the season nine finale. And finally, Matthew Rhys should be recognized for
his buzzed-about episode of “Girls.”
Frontrunners
Louis C.K.
Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle
Saturday Night live
Daveed Diggs
Black-ish
Jon Hamm
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Judd Hirsch
The Big Bang Theory
Hugh Laurie
Veep
Peter MacNicol
Veep
Matthew Rhys
Girls
Peter Scolari
Girls
Fred Willard
Modern Family
On the Bubble
Riz Ahmed
Girls
Beau Bridges
Black-ish
Bobby Cannavale
Master of None
Josh Charles
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Nathan Fillion
Modern Family
Domhnall Gleeson
Catastrophe
Kelsey Grammer
Modern Family
Keegan-Michael Key
Detroiters
Richard Masur
Transparent
Haley Joel Osment
Silicon Valley
Adam Scott
The Good Place
Bradley Whitford
Mom
Dark Horses
Shoukath Ansari
Master of None
Bowdie
High Maintenance
David Cross
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Austin Crute
Atlanta
Daveed Diggs
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Nathan Fillion
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Noel Fisher
Shameless
Danny Glover
Mozart in the Jungle
Ernie Hudson
Grace and Frankie
Ray Liotta
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
T.J. Miller
Crashing
Alex Morris
Baskets
Timothy Omundson
American Housewife
Chris Parnell
Drunk History
Tony Plana
Superstore
Danny Pudi
Better Things
Craig Robinson
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Jason Schwartzman
Mozart in the Jungle
Wallace Shawn
Mozart in the Jungle
Jimmy Smits
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Zach Woods
Better Things