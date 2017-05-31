Lead Actor in a Drama: The Frontrunners and Dark Horses for 2017 Emmys

There is some serious star power in the race this year, including Oscar winners Kevin Spacey (sure to land his fifth consecutive nom for “House of Cards”) and Anthony Hopkins, a newcomer for “Westworld.” There are also Oscar nominees like Paul Giamatti (“Billions”), “Goliath’s” Billy Bob Thornton (an Oscar winner for screenwriting and a nominee for acting), Tom Hardy (“Taboo”) and Terrence Howard (“Empire”) in the mix. They’ll likely face off against last year’s winner for “Mr. Robot, “ Rami Malek, and returning nominees Kyle Chandler (“Bloodline”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”) and Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”). Other first-year hits that could break in include Kiefer Sutherland (“Designated Survivor”) and Dan Stevens (“Legion.”) But the frontrunner is likely an actor who just became a household name in the last 18 months, Sterling K. Brown. He won an Emmy last year for channeling Christopher Darden in “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and heads this year’s smash hit “This Is Us.” He’s competing opposite his TV dad Milo Ventimiglia and they may split some votes, but Brown has emerged as the odds-on favorite for a nomination and a likely win.

Frontrunners

Sterling K. Brown

“This Is Us”

Kyle Chandler

“Bloodline”

Paul Giamatti

“Billions”

Anthony Hopkins

“Westworld”

Rami Malek

“Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk

“Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys

“The Americans”

Liev Schrieber

“Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey

“House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglia

“This Is Us”

On the Bubble

Tom Hardy

“Taboo”

Aldis Hodge

“Underground”

Terrence Howard

“Empire”

Damian Lewis

“Billions”

Ian McShane

“American Gods”

Wagner Moura

“Narcos”

Giovanni Ribisi

“Sneaky Pete”

Matt Smith

“The Crown”

Dan Stevens

“Legion”

Kiefer Sutherland

“Designated Survivor”

Justin Theroux

“The Leftovers”

Billy Bob Thornton

“Goliath”

Dark Horses

Pierce Brosnan

“The Son”

Peter Capaldi

“Doctor Who”

Mike Colter

“Luke Cage”

Dominic Cooper

“Preacher”

Hugh Dancy

“The Path”

Rupert Friend

“Homeland”

Walton Goggins

“Six”

Freddie Highmore

“Bates Motel”

Jason Isaacs

“The OA”

Hugh Laurie

“Chance”

Andrew Lincoln

“The Walking Dead”

Dylan Minnette

“13 Reasons Why”

Aaron Paul

“The Path”

James Purefoy

“Hap and Leonard”

Michael Sheen

“Masters of Sex”

Kofi Siriboe

“Queen Sugar”

James Spader

“The Blacklist”

Dominic West

“The Affair”

Ricky Whittle

“American Gods”

Michael K. Williams

“Hap and Leonard”

Aden Young

“Rectify”