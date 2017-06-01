Medalion Rahimi Reflects on Playing a Princess in ‘Catch,’ ‘Still Star-Crossed’

Medalion Rahimi is a modern-day princess. At least, she’s played one in two Shondaland series — “The Catch” and “Still Star-Crossed,” which bowed May 29 on ABC. The show, based on Melinda Taub’s novel, invents life in Verona after the death of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Rahimi, an L.A. native, also appears in this year’s feature film “Before I Fall.”

What’s it like to play a princess?

Of all of the possible typecasts for a young female actor to fall into, I think a princess is a pretty good deal. Everyone on set is calling you “Princess” all the time, which is fun. I’ve played two different princesses. For “The Catch,” it was a more modern Arabian princess. For this one, I’m a 16th-century Italian princess. There are similarities in how you’re expected to carry yourself, so it’s relevant throughout the princess process.

How has it been to be a part of Shondaland?

It was so exciting the first time being cast in her show, and when they brought me back, it made me realize Shondaland really is like a family. They are very loyal to the people that they bring into it.

What’s been the best part of “Star-Crossed”?

It was an incredible experience. We shot in Spain in this medieval city called Casares. Our sets were these authentic monasteries and castles. You’re in awe every day walking onto set. The costumes are pretty true to the time, but they also have a modern twist. I’ve lived in L.A. my whole life, so getting to travel for work is a dream.

Your parents are Iranian immigrants. Did the U.S. travel ban affect your family?

Absolutely. My parents left Iran to escape a dictator, and they’ve said [about President Trump], “This seems like he’s really on the path toward dictatorship.” We have family who live in Iran and Kurdistan and Turkey, and they’re not going to be able to come visit us…. Our country’s security is very important, but it’s just the way the president has been going about it. It’s scary.

Things you didn’t know about Medalion Rahimi

AGE: 24 ALMA MATER: UCLA LAST BOOK READ: “Venus in Furs” FAVORITE SHAKESPEARE: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” FAVORITE PERIOD DRAMA: “Dangerous Liaisons” CITIZENSHIP: Dual, U.S. and Iran