‘Vietman War’ Writer Geoffrey C. Ward Honored by Writers Guild of America East

“The Vietman War” writer Geoffrey C. Ward has been selected by the Writers Guild of America East as the recipient of its Ian McLellan Hunter award for career achievement.

The award will be presented at the 70th annual Writers Guild Awards, which will be held at New York’s Edison Ballroom on Feb. 11.

The Hunter Award was established in 1992 and is presented to a WGA East member in honor of his/her body of work as a writer in motion pictures or television. Hunter award recipients include Andrew Bergman, John Sayles, Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, John Waters, Richard LaGravenese, John Patrick Shanley and Nora Ephron.

“I’m a lucky man to have been able to write so much serious history for television — and still luckier to have been given this great honor by the guild,” Ward said. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Ward has been a guild member since 1989 and written more than 150 hours of public television. He is best known for his work with the WGBH-TV series “American Experience” and as Ken Burns’ long-time collaborator. Burns will present Ward with the award.

Ward has won seven Emmy Awards, two Writers Guild awards and the Humanitas Prize. “The Vietnam War” has been nominated for a Writers Guild award for documentary script – other than current events.

Ward’s television credits include “Huey Long,” “The Civil War,” “Baseball,” “Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of JackJohnson,” “Jazz,” “Prohibition,” “Nixon,” “The War” and “The Roosevelts.” He is teaming with Burns and Lynn Novick on a film series about Ernest Hemingway.