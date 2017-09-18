Emmys: ‘This Is Us’ Beat by ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in Key Categories, but Scores Acting Wins

Broadcast’s big shut-out in the major dramatic Emmy races continues, as not even NBC’s breakout “This Is Us” could top critical darling “The Handmaid’s Tale” from streaming service Hulu to take the drama series trophy. However, “This Is Us” did come out on top in lead dramatic actor and guest actor categories.

Nominated for 10 awards overall, “This Is Us” was the first broadcast show to be up for the drama series statue since 2011 (when “The Good Wife” was on the ballot for CBS). Had it won, it would have been the first broadcast drama to win since 2006 (when Fox’s “24” beat “The Sopranos” and three other broadcast titles). Furthermore, it would have marked the first NBC drama to win since “The West Wing” won its fourth consecutive Emmy in 2003.

Unfortunately, “This Is Us” didn’t fare much better in most of the other seven categories in which it was nominated, either.

Sterling K. Brown did win his second Emmy by beating Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”), Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”), Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”), and his own co-star Milo Ventimiglia to bring home the lead drama actor trophy. 

And earlier this month at the Creative Arts ceremony, Gerald McRaney topped Hank Azaria (“Ray Donovan”), Ben Mendelsohn (“Bloodline”), BD Wong (“Mr. Robot”), and “This Is Us'” own Brian Tyree Henry and Denis O’Hare for guest drama actor.

However, “This Is Us” was also nominated for drama series casting and single-camera makeup, but lost those awards to Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and HBO’s “Westworld,” respectively. Ron Cephas Jones also lost supporting dramatic actor to “The Crown’s” John Lithgow, while Chrissy Metz lost supporting dramatic actress to Ann Dowd from “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

