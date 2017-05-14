‘The Crown’ Loses Out in all Categories at BAFTA TV Awards

Netflix’s “The Crown” lost out in all categories it was nominated in at BAFTA’s British Academy Television Awards, which were announced Sunday night. The Netflix show had gone into the night a favorite after scoring five nominations in four categories, the most nominations of any show this year.

The period drama lost out to BBC crime drama “Happy Valley” in best drama category, while Claire Foy was beaten by “Happy Valley’s” Sarah Lancashire in the leading actress category. John Lithgow, Jared Harris and Vanessa Kirby all lost out in supporting categories.

In her leading actress acceptance speech Lancashire acknowledged the Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, saying: “Claire Foy, you’ve given me my best 10 hours under a duvet.”

FX’s “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” won BAFTA’s International award. The show beat out competition from Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” HBO’s “The Night Of” and Amazon’s “Transparent.”

It was a good night for the BBC’s “Planet Earth II.” The natural history program, which is presented by David Attenborough, which won the award for Specialist Factual as well as winning BAFTA’s Must See Moment award, the only prize decided by the public.

BBC one-off drama “Damilola, Our Loved Boy,” also claimed two awards. The Minnow Films production won for in the best single drama category and taking best supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku.

Tom Hollander won best supporting actor for his role in “The Night Manager,” which had been the acclaimed drama’s only nomination. Hollander beat out “The Crown’s” John Lithgow and Jared Harris, who had both been nominated for their roles as Winston Churchill and King George VI, respectively. Daniel Mays had also been nominated for “Line of Duty.” “This was a really fun job and a great part,” said Hollander.

Host Sue Perkins, presenting the awards show for the first time, drew early attention to industry and public surprise at “The Night Manager’s” lack of nominations when they were announced on April 11. Talking about what a strong year it had been for television the former “Great British Bake-Off” co-host received strong applause saying “‘The Night Manager’ was a hell of a show. It’s not nominated, but it was a hell of a show.”

Adeel Akhtar won best actor for BBC Studios’ “Murdered by My Father,” beating competition including Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses.”

Presenting best female performance in a comedy program Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr said “and the BAFTA goes to ‘Moonlight,’” before announced “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the winner. The actress, who beat “Fleabag” co-star and BAFTA favorite Olivia Colman to the award, thanked her mother, who she said had told her: “Darling you can be whatever you want to be as long as you’re outrageous.”

Steve Coogan won best male performance in a comedy program. It was Coogan’s fifth BAFTA Television Award and his third for playing Partridge, following wins in 1998 and 2013. He also won a BAFTA Film Award for adapted screenplay in 2014, alongside Jeff Pope, for “Philomena.”

Two previously announced career achievement awards saw “Absolutely Fabulous” star Joanna Lumley receive BAFTA’s prestigious Fellowship and documentary executive Nick Fraser, best known as commissioning editor for the BBC’s “Storyville” from 1999 until 2016, presented the BAFTA Special Award.

FULL WINNERS LIST

International

“The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Drama Series

“Happy Valley”

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, “Murdered by My Father”

Leading Actress

Sarah Lancashire, “Happy Valley”

Supporting Actor

Tom Hollander, “The Night Manager”

Supporting Actress

Wunmi Mosaku, “Damilola, Our Loved Boy”

Scripted Comedy

“People Just Do Nothing”

Male Performance in a Comedy Program

Steve Coogan, “Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle”

Female Performance in a Comedy Program

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Entertainment Performance

Michael McIntyre, “Michael McIntyre’s Big Show”

Mini-Series

“National Treasure”

Single Drama

“Damiola: Our Loved Boy”

Single Documentary

“Hillsborough”

Current Affairs

“Panorama: Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed”

Factual Series

“Exodus: Our Journey to Europe”

Specialist Factual

“Planet Earth II”

Soap and Continuing Drama

“Emmerdale”

Reality and Constructed Factual

“Muslims Like Us”

Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Program Factual

“Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe”

Entertainment Program

“Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway”

Live Event

“The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration,” ITV

Features

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

News Coverage

“Victoria Derbyshire,” BBC News

Sport

“The Open,” Sky Sports

Must See Moment

“Planet Earth II” Snakes v Iguana Chase