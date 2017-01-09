“The Crown” won best televisin drama series at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The Netflix royal period piece triumphed over fellow nominees HBO’s epic fantasy “Game of Thrones,” Netflix’s retro sci-fi sleeper “Stranger Things,” NBC’s family drama “This is Us,” and HBO’s western thriller “Westworld.”

Creator Peter Morgan thanked his 11-year-old son, whose birthday was the same night as the Globes, as well as his “co-creators” and the actors.

“Game of Thrones” — and reigning Emmy champ — was the only returning nominee in the category, and coming off one of it’s most successful seasons. Last year’s Globe winner, USA’s hacker drama “Mr. Robot,” failed to earn a nom this time around.

NBC had hoped it’s breakout hit “This Is Us” would end it’s 16-year drought –“The West Wing” last won back in 2000.

The win represented the second trophy for the Netflix series. Series lead Claire Foy won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.