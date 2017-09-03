Claire Foy Crowned Britannia Artist of the Year

She plays Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Netflix’s “The Crown” and now Claire Foy is getting the royal treatment from her countrymen as recipient of the 2017 Britannia British Artist of the Year Award presented by Burberry. The honor is part of the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards, taking place Oct. 27, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

“BAFTA is committed to celebrating extraordinary British talents on a global platform, and we could not think of a more deserving and timely honoree,” the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles Chairman Kieran Breen said. “Claire is the perfect encapsulation of the enduring legacy of British talent succeeding on a global stage. Her performances this year have been nothing short of phenomenal.”

Foy joins honorees Dick Van Dyke, who will receive the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television, and Ava DuVernay, who will receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing presented by the GREAT Britain Campaign. British comedian Jack Whitehall will host the ceremony.

The AMD British Academy Britannia Awards is BAFTA’s biggest event outside of the U.K., where Brits and anglophiles alike come together in Los Angeles in celebration of exceptional members of the creative community. Other key events on the BAFTA awards calendar this season include the TV Tea on Sept. 16, the BAFTA Tea Party in January and the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb. 18.

Foy will next be seen in the feature film “Breathe,” an October release starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Andy Serkis. She will soon begin work on Damien Chazelle’s 2018 release “First Man,” playing the ex-wife of Neil Armstrong alongside co-stars Ryan Gosling and Kyle Chandler.

Foy gained international fame playing Anne Boleyn in 2015’s critically acclaimed six-part series “Wolf Hall,” for which she was nominated in the Leading Actress category for the BAFTA TV Awards. Her other television credits include: “Crossbones,” “Little Dorrit,” “Upstairs Downstairs,” “The Promise” and “Going Postal.”

The British Academy Britannia Awards are presented by title sponsor AMD, a leading manufacturer of computer processors, American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover.