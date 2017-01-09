Sofia Vergara was one of many presenters at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

The “Modern Family” star introduced this year’s Misses Golden Globes, Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an anal tradition,” Vergara began, seemingly struggling with the teleprompter. “I didn’t mean … they have an anus tradition. They have a tradition that they do every year of choosing a second-generation performer to assist in the presentation of the awards.”

“To fulfill the duties of Miss Golden Globe tonight are the three talented and beautiful daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin,” she continued.

The Twitterverse was upset by the introduction, not for the explicit anatomical reference, but for forcing Vergara to “mock herself,” as one person tweeted.

It’s unclear if the bit was written by the Globes writers or Vergara herself. The Colombian actress Instragrammed a photo of herself about to take the stage with the caption,”I look lonely back stage but I was just trying to come up with my an*s joke hahhahha!!!!#goldenglobes2017 #itsallaboutentertaining.”

Here are some reactions:

Viola Davis speaks beautifully about telling stories of the voiceless, but @SofiaVergara talks about an "anal tradition." :( #GoldenGlobes — Latino Rebels (@latinorebels) January 9, 2017

I wish we could live in a world where Sofia Vergara doesn't have to CONSTANTLY MOCK HERSELF IN ORDER TO EXIST — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) January 9, 2017

why Sofia Vergara continues to participate in awards ceremony jokes that make fun of her/women/ELL is truly beyond me — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 9, 2017

My impatience with the "Tee hee, Sofia Vergara is not from here" jokes has now snapped and hurled itself into the pacific -H #GoldenGlobes — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) January 9, 2017

"Trust us. This 'anal' joke is going to kill, @SofiaVergara." –#GoldenGlobes writers — Martin Moakler (@martinmoakler) January 9, 2017

Apparently, it didn’t kill for some viewers, who noted that the actress seems to be following in the mold of Charo.