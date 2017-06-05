Plenty of ‘Horse’-Play at ‘Bojack’ Office Digs

“Bojack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has an interesting strategy for attempting a work-life balance: All the swag he’s accumulated that relates to his Netflix animated series stays in the office. “I don’t want to put it in my house, so this is where it goes,” Bob-Waksberg says, admitting he’s a little embarrassed at how much is on display. But “my work is my work and my life is my life.” But his Hollywood-area setup also has plenty of personal treasures that aren’t always directly related to the Will Arnett-starring series about a talking horse who also happens to be a washed up sitcom actor.

Left Hand, Blue

Back in the ‘90s, BoJack Horseman was on a very famous TV show. So it’s fitting that his creator would have a few mementos from that era. Pushed to the back of Bob-Waksberg’s desk are piles of audio tapes, relics from an old car’s stereo system. Among music is a copy of what a young Bob-Waksberg just knew would make him millions: A pre-recorded tape of Twister positions so that you could play that game by yourself.

Standup Employee

Scott Marder only consulted on “BoJack” for part of a season, but he definitely left his mark, sticking a picture of himself on a cutout of a One Direction member and giving it to his co-workers as a token of appreciation. “It’s nice because it keeps out burglars,” Bob-Waksberg says. “He gave some good advice early on, which was to make every character as funny and interesting as possible.”

Everyone’s a Critic

“BoJack” has a rabid and loyal following. But, it also has fans who’d like to share their notes. Pinned to Bob-Waksberg’s bulletin board is an unsolicited critique that a viewer emailed to Lisa Hanawalt, an illustrator and the show’s production designer, concerning the animal characters’ lack of tails.

“I love that this person feels so entitled to be like, ‘Lisa’s going to hear what I want to say,’” Bob-Waksberg says. “But I also love that we made him care so much about this show that he has to reach out and tell us. I think it’s a nice reminder that you can’t please everybody. It helps me not care too much about other criticism, but I also can’t get too big a head about other compliments.”

Frank Discussion

After hearing a story that Frank Sinatra had left strict rules regarding the use of his image on memorabilia, reportedly saying “I don’t want my face on a fucking mug,” Bob-Waksberg, nicknamed “Pun Robot” by a college pal, dug up the crooner’s 1938 mug shot from a nightclub scuffle and put it on a — coffee mug.

“It’s a nice reminder that we have no control after we die,” says Bob-Waksberg, who isn’t a big coffee drinker, natch.