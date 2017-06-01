Peek Inside the ‘Search Party’ Office

The offices of “Search Party” creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter are very much like the show itself: a quirky, hipster experience that will leave you rolling with laughter. In addition to memorabilia from the Netflix series “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” for which Showalter recruited Bliss and Rogers, based on his experience teaching them at NYU, the office is adorned with an eclectic mix of furniture, doodles, phony Ritz cracker slogans, and over-the-counter antacids.

“I would say I’m definitely addicted to Zantac,” Bliss jokes. “That’s my drug of choice.”

Head Cases

In between the two white boards the team uses to plan out “Search Party,” members have filled the empty space with a wide range of drawings in addition to two cutouts of the heads of actresses Parker Posey and Elaine Stritch. “You spend hours and hours and hours in the room every day for months, and so there’s a stir-craziness that starts to happen,” Showalter says. “In the room you have a lot of pens and office supplies, so it starts to take on a life of its own.”

“Parker Posey and Elaine Stritch came from Jeffery Self, who’s on the show, and had a birthday party with a lot of women’s heads on the lawn and I took those on the way out. A lot of people think, ‘Oh, Elaine is going to be in season two,’ but Elaine Stritch is dead so …,” Rogers trails off with a laugh.

White Space

A portion of one of the white boards is devoted to ideas that, while incredibly funny, couldn’t find their way into the show’s second season, such as “Portia holds steak. Dogs jump on her.” “A show is like a house of cards,” Bliss says. “You can’t have one thing that doesn’t fit, otherwise it all doesn’t make sense.”

Father Figure

A sizable painting takes up a large portion of the lone window in the writers’ room and looks out onto the rest of the office. The painting was a gift for Bliss from Rogers’ father. “He suddenly started making art, so he’s the artist of the family within like two months,” Rogers says. “He was just like ‘I’m making something for “SP,”’ and then a few weeks later he was like, ‘Where should I ship it?’

So it all happened very quickly.”