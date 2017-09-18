Nicole Kidman Speaks Out on Domestic Violence in Emmy Acceptance Speech

Nicole Kidman won the limited series/TV movie lead actress trophy for her role in “Big Little Lies” at the 69th annual Emmys in Los Angeles.

In her emotional acceptance speech, Kidman spoke out on domestic violence, an issue that “Big Little Lies” tackled head-on with her character’s relationship with Alexander Skarsgard’s, who won an Emmy earlier that night.

“We’ve shown a light on domestic abuse,” she said, spurring applause. “It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy, and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more.”

The plurality method of Emmy voting doesn’t have to split the votes and ruin co-stars’ chances when they are up against each other on the ballot. At least, not this year, as Kidman claimed the trophy for her role as the abused Celeste on the HBO adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel.

Kidman, who was last nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for her role in “Hemingway & Gellhorn,” topped her “Big Little Lies” co-star Reese Witherspoon here (though Kidman noted that she shares the award with Witherspoon), as well as additional category heavyweights Carrie Coon (“Fargo”), Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”), Jessica Lange (“Feud”), and Susan Sarandon (“Feud”).