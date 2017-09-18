Julia Louis-Dreyfus Makes Emmy History as Performer With Most Awards for Same Role

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the comedy lead actress trophy for her role on “Veep” at the 69th Annual Emmys in Los Angeles, Calif.

Louis-Dreyfus began her acceptance speech by thanking the “fine, powerful, and funny ladies” in her category. “You are superb and I love you,” she said.

From the stage, she also took a jab at President Donald Trump. “We did have a whole storyline about an impeachment,” she said of the next season of “Veep,” “but we abandoned that because we were afraid someone else might get to it first.”

And with this win, it’s official that history has been made. This is Louis-Dreyfus’ sixth win for portraying former-VEEP-turned-former-POTUS Selina Meyer on the HBO political comedy, which makes her the performer with the most Emmy awards for the same role. Last year she was tied for that title with Don Knotts and Candice Bergen, who had five Emmys for their roles on “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Murphy Brown,” respectively. Bergen famously withdrew herself from Academy consideration after winning that fifth statue.

But the records don’t stop there, adding Louis-Dreyfus’ six wins for “Veep” with her one from “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and one for “Seinfeld” means she is now one of two performers who hold the title for the most overall Emmy wins. (Cloris Leachman is the other performer to hold the title for awards that range from her time as a guest star on “Malcolm in the Middle” to supporting actress on “Mary Tyler Moore.”)

This year Louis-Dreyfus beat out Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), and Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”).

    1. Kimbo Slice says:
      September 17, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      Surprised she only won one Emmy for Seinfeld.

    2. Barbara says:
      September 17, 2017 at 7:53 pm

      Big fave. What a pro.

