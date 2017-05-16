Jimmy Kimmel Set to Host 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars once again, with ABC announcing Tuesday that the late-night host will lead the 2018 awards ceremony.

This will be Kimmel’s second consecutive year hosting the Oscars, which will see him reunite with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd.

“Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, Dawn and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd,” said Kimmel. “If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

Kimmel was of course referring to the now infamous gaffe in which “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the winner for Best Picture, when in fact Barry Jenkins’ film “Moonlight” was the real winner.

“After just one year, we can’t imagine anyone else hosting The Oscars. Jimmy’s skillful command of the stage is invaluable on a night when anything can happen – and does,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment. “With Mike and Jennifer at the helm, we’re ready for another unforgettable show that will dazzle, delight and, most importantly, honor 90 years of Hollywood’s most prestigious award.”

The 90th Oscars will be held on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC.

    1. JD says:
      May 16, 2017 at 9:13 am

      Oh great, another night of bashing the President…zzz

    2. Mark says:
      May 16, 2017 at 8:46 am

      Despite the fact that he helped crash the ratings?

    3. TV Viewer says says:
      May 16, 2017 at 8:45 am

      Good choice!

    4. Contessa46 says:
      May 16, 2017 at 8:43 am

      Yay!

