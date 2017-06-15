Inside Tig Notaro’s Writer Digs

Tig Notaro used to have a home office. Then she had kids. The comedian and star/co-creator of her semi-autobiographical Amazon series “One Mississippi” and her wife, Stephanie Allynne, welcomed twin sons Max and Finn last year. And, like most other new parents, their offspring meant some redecorating. Since the boys’ changing table and some other parenting accessories have monopolized the square footage of their office, Notaro and Allynne, who also writes and stars in the series, now get most of their writing done after they lumber the few feet to their bedroom couch; a cozy and pristine white sectional on which the kids had yet to leave their marks.

A Room With a View

The aforementioned couch’s proximity to Notaro and Allynne’s sleeping quarters isn’t its only benefit. It also happens to rest against the room’s giant windows, which offer inspiring views of their forested backyard.

Notaro says this view “plays into everything” because it captures “so many little specific things, from flowers to bird houses to mountain tops and skies that you can focus on or zone out and take it all in in a daze.”

She also feels the house connects her with her mother, who died before she purchased the property and whose death has provided a catalyst for “One Mississippi” and Notaro’s standup material.

Birdhouse in Your Soul

An animal lover, Notaro’s back yard is highlighted with bird feeders of varying sizes and designs. But just where did her love of them develop?

“When the movie ‘Jurassic Park’ came out,” she says in complete seriousness, realizing the film might otherwise turn one off the creatures. “I know that those weren’t actual dinosaurs in the movie, but I noticed that the dinosaurs moved in that robotic way that a bird moves … I think that’s what sparked it and I went out and bought a bird feeder, and I just really enjoyed watching them.”

Poster Child

Notaro collects and frames posters — or as she calls them, “time capsules” — from her festivals and tours.

“There is definitely maybe once a week where I stop in my tracks and look at how cool the art design is for the posters.”

Notaro adds that some of her favorite performances include a live reading of “The Graduate” and benefit for the Los Angeles Public Library.

“There are fliers from shows I did so long ago and the people on the show were not professional or paid comedians yet like Zach Galifianakis and Maria Bamford.”

Record Time

Notaro and Allynne’s record collection is a combination of the rock, country, classical and folk music that they amassed before their union, as well as some gifts and old standards from Notaro’s mom. David Bowie’s narration of “Peter and the Wolf” is a particular favorite because she “loves the oboe.”

“I’m not the most digital person,” she admits.