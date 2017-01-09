HBO came into the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in its usual pole position of leading the TV pack in nominations, with 14 bids.

But when all the TV trophies were handed out, HBO came away empty handed with no wins while FX, AMC and Netflix claimed multiple wins. It’s the first time in recent memory that HBO endured a shutout at a major TV awards show.

FX lead all networks with four wins, while AMC garnered three.

HBO came into the Globes with heat for its widely praised limited series “The Night Of” and buzzy freshman fantasy drama “Westworld,” both of which grabbed three noms apiece.

But the stars didn’t align for either program. The win for limited series or movie went to FX’s juggernaut “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Hugh Laurie of AMC’s “The Night Manager” prevailed over “Night Of’s” Riz Ahmed and John Turturro in the lead limited series actor category.

The Globes’ decision to combine its limited series and TV movies in the same category also made it harder for HBO to rack up wins, unlike at the Emmys where it typically dominated longform. HBO had noms for telepics “Confirmation” and “All the Way” but they were overshadowed by “People V. O.J. Simpson.”

Netflix’s “The Crown” came on strong in the drama series category, besting HBO’s “Westworld” and another newcomer that had momentum, NBC’s “This Is Us.”

HBO also had noms for comedy series for newcomer “Insecure” and the veteran “Veep.” But the comedy series nod went to FX’s “Atlanta.”

HBO led the nominations by a wide margin over its nearest competitor, FX with nine. In 2016 it fell to No. 2 in noms for the first time in 15 years when Netflix grabbed eight to HBO’s seven. In 2017, however, Netflix fell to a distant third with five bids, tied with AMC, ABC and Amazon. The streaming service went home from the Globes with two wins, for “The Crown” and for “Crown” star Claire Foy in the drama actress race.