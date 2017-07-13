Netflix, Hulu Surge in Emmy Nominations, Amazon Holds Steady

The three major streaming services made out well in Thursday’s Emmy nominations, with Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu all nabbing multiple awards nods across several series.

Looking at the raw numbers, Netflix came out on top, surging from 54 nominations in 2016 to 92 noms this year, making them the second-most nominated network behind only HBO (110). Freshman supernatural drama “Stranger Things” alone scored 19 nominations, including outstanding drama series, outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Millie Bobby Brown, and outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for David Harbour. Fellow freshman drama “The Crown” walked away with 13 nominations, with Claire Foy up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

Hulu jumped from just two nominations in 2016 to 18 this year. “The Handmaid’s Tale” was among the top 10 most nominated series in this year’s field, netting 13 nominations, including outstanding drama series and outstanding lead actress in a drama series for star Elisabeth Moss. The streamer also scored multiple nominations for the documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years.”

Amazon was even this year, again scoring 16 nominations. Mainstays “Transparent,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” and “The Man in the High Castle” all received multiple nominations, while Carrie Fisher was posthumously nominated in the outstanding guest actress in a comedy series category for her role in “Catastrophe.” “Transparent” was the most-nominated Amazon series with seven, including Jeffrey Tambor receiving his ninth nomination overall and his third for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. Tambor has won the category the past two years in a row.

Looking at the percentage increase among the streaming services is where things get even more interesting. While Amazon was even, Netflix scored a 70% increase in their number of nominations compared to last year. Netflix has been a serious contender at the Emmys for years now, with the streamer poised to add multiple statues to their shelf once again. Hulu is one to watch this year, however, with a staggering 800% increase in their number of nominations. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is in good position to score several major awards, given the strong critical acclaim the show received for its perceived relevance in the United States’ current political climate.