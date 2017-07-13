Emmy Nominations: The Biggest Snubs and Surprise

With more than 400 television shows to choose from and only a handful of ballot slots per category, the 21,000-plus voting members of the TV Academy had no choice but to leave quite a few strong contenders off the 2017 Emmy ballots. However, with such a plethora of worthy candidates, there were also quite a few pleasant surprises along the way, as well. Now that the official nominations have been announced, Variety breaks down the biggest snubs and surprises of this small-screen award season.

SNUB: Oprah Winfrey

You may have thought the Academy could never snub Winfrey — voters just spot her name on the ballot, and even if they haven’t seen her in the role for which she’s nominated, they’ll usually still give her the nod. But this year that proved not to be true, as Winfrey was overlooked for limited series “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”

SURPRISE: “Westworld” ties with “Saturday Night Live” for the most Emmy nominations this year.

After years of genre programming not getting much attention in the top categories (with the notable exception of “Game of Thrones,” of course), the Academy recognized HBO’s sci-fi western thriller. “Westworld” garnered 22 nominations in categories that ranged from outstanding drama series to outstanding directing for a drama. This could be a turning point for years to come.

SNUB: Jimmy Fallon

Though Fallon and his “Tonight Show” didn’t win the Emmy for variety talk series last year, this year they didn’t even get nominated. While similar broadcast fun fare like “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden” made the cut, more noms went to those with a political edge, including last year’s winner in the category, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” as well as “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

SURPRISE: “Genius”

While seeing Geoffrey Rush’s name (and as Albert Einstein to boot!) on an Emmy ballot may inspire some voters to automatically select it, it is more of a surprise that the National Geographic anthology series saw so much love across other categories like directing and overall limited series. There was not a lot of buzz about this when it aired, but the star power seems to have proved too great to ignore.

SNUB: “The Americans”

It may have taken the Academy a few years to recognize the FX period spy drama, but once it finally did, there was great hope it would become a ballot staple for drama series. Though series stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys both got noms for their leading roles, the series as a whole was shut out in its penultimate year.

SNUB: “Transparent”

Series star (and previous Emmy winner) Jeffrey Tambor is once again nominated for his role as Maura Pfefferman in the lead actor category, but the Amazon show as shut out of the top comedy series category after being nominated for the last two years.

SNUB: Rami Malek

It was a surprise last year when the TV Academy awarded Malek the lead actor trophy for his role on USA’s “Mr. Robot” — but a welcome one given the progress it represented for outside the box voting. Then Malek toppled heavy hitters like Bob Odenkirk, Matthew Rhys, Liev Schreiber, and Kevin Spacey, all of whom are back in the category again this year. Unfortunately, Malek did not make the cut this time around.

SNUB: Lena Dunham

With the series finale of “Girls” airing in April of this year, Dunham only had one last chance at the top comedy acting prize for the show she co-created. After winning the trophy for her first season in 2012, it would have been a nice book-end to have a shot in its final year, as well. But not even the chance to give Dunham a swan song could sway voters to put her back on the ballot for the first time since 2014.

SNUB: “The Leftovers”

HBO’s post-rapture-esque series adapted from Tom Perrotta’s novel of the same name just lost its last chance at Emmy gold. The series came to an end in June of this year surrounded by a lot of critical acclaim, including high praise for lead actress Carrie Coon. Coon may not have been recognized by the Academy for her work here, but at least she was for the other role she held this TV season … which leads us to …

SURPRISE: Carrie Coon

In a much-heated race for limited series/tv movie lead actress, Coon was recognized for her work on FX’s “Fargo.” The actress is a critical darling from both her work here, as well as the recently-ended “Leftovers” on HBO. While it would have been nice to see her recognized for a series that literally centered its final episode on her character, this Emmy love is great, too.