Emmy Contenders 2017: Supporting Actor in a Drama

It’s a testament to “Better Call Saul” that the category might be dominated by its supporting players. While Jonathan Banks has scored nominations two years in a row, Giancarlo Esposito is added to the mix this year for reprising the character of Gus Fring, last seen on “Breaking Bad.” That performance earned him an Emmy nod and there’s no reason to think bringing the character to the spin-off won’t bode well. Michael McKean has shockingly never been nominated for an Emmy, and this year he delivered a phenomenal performance in the episode “Off Brand” when his character took the witness stand. “Westworld” also has a powerhouse trio in Ed Harris, James Marsden and Jeffrey Wright, all of whom could find themselves in the line-up. Also boasting dual possibilities is “The Crown,” which saw five-time Emmy winner John Lithgow channel Winston Churchill and Jared Harris as King George VI. They’ll have to battle returning nominees: Michael Kelly and Jon Voight should land their third consecutive noms for “House of Cards” and “Ray Donovan,” respectively, while Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”) could also return to the race. For a new face, look to Ron Cephas Jones on “This Is Us.”

Frontrunners

Jonathan Banks

Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito

Better Call Saul

Ed Harris

Westworld

Jared Harris

The Crown

Michael Kelly

House of Cards

John Lithgow

The Crown

Michael McKean

Better Call Saul

Mandy Patinkin

Homeland

Jon Voight

Ray Donovan

Jeffrey Wright

Westworld

On the Bubble

Bryan Cranston

Sneaky Pete

Christopher Eccleston

The Leftovers

Noah Emmerich

The Americans

Joseph Fiennes

The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour

Stranger Things

Justin Hartley

This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones

This Is Us

Frank Langella

The Americans

James Marsden

Westworld

Christian Slater

Mr. Robot

Dark Horses

F. Murray Abraham

Homeland

Justin Bartha

The Good Fight

Craig Bierko

UnReal

Clayne Crawford

Rectify

Asia Kate Dillon

Billions

O-T Fagbenle

The Handmaid’s Tale

Crispin Glover

American Gods

Michael Harney

Orange Is the New Black

William Hurt

Goliath

Bill Irwin

Legion

Jason Isaacs

The OA

Joshua Jackson

The Affair

Joel Kinnaman

House of Cards

Delroy Lindo

The Good Fight

Max Minghella

The Handmaid’s Tale

Matthew Modine

Stranger Things

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Walking Dead

Pedro Pascal

Narcos

Jonathan Pryce

Taboo

Campbell Scott

House of Cards

Pablo Schreiber

American Gods