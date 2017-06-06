Emmy Contenders 2017: Supporting Actor in a Drama

It’s a testament to “Better Call Saul” that the category might be dominated by its supporting players. While Jonathan Banks has scored nominations two years in a row, Giancarlo Esposito is added to the mix this year for reprising the character of Gus Fring, last seen on “Breaking Bad.” That performance earned him an Emmy nod and there’s no reason to think bringing the character to the spin-off won’t bode well. Michael McKean has shockingly never been nominated for an Emmy, and this year he delivered a phenomenal performance in the episode “Off Brand” when his character took the witness stand. “Westworld” also has a powerhouse trio in Ed Harris, James Marsden and Jeffrey Wright, all of whom could find themselves in the line-up. Also boasting dual possibilities is “The Crown,” which saw five-time Emmy winner John Lithgow channel Winston Churchill and Jared Harris as King George VI. They’ll have to battle returning nominees: Michael Kelly and Jon Voight should land their third consecutive noms for “House of Cards” and “Ray Donovan,” respectively, while Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”) could also return to the race. For a new face, look to Ron Cephas Jones on “This Is Us.”
Frontrunners
Jonathan Banks
Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito
Better Call Saul
Ed Harris
Westworld
Jared Harris
The Crown
Michael Kelly
House of Cards
John Lithgow
The Crown
Michael McKean
Better Call Saul
Mandy Patinkin
Homeland
Jon Voight
Ray Donovan
Jeffrey Wright
Westworld
On the Bubble
Bryan Cranston
Sneaky Pete
Christopher Eccleston
The Leftovers
Noah Emmerich
The Americans
Joseph Fiennes
The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour
Stranger Things
Justin Hartley
This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones
This Is Us
Frank Langella
The Americans
James Marsden
Westworld
Christian Slater
Mr. Robot
Dark Horses
F. Murray Abraham
Homeland
Justin Bartha
The Good Fight
Craig Bierko
UnReal
Clayne Crawford
Rectify
Asia Kate Dillon
Billions
O-T Fagbenle
The Handmaid’s Tale
Crispin Glover
American Gods
Michael Harney
Orange Is the New Black
William Hurt
Goliath
Bill Irwin
Legion
Jason Isaacs
The OA
Joshua Jackson
The Affair
Joel Kinnaman
House of Cards
Delroy Lindo
The Good Fight
Max Minghella
The Handmaid’s Tale
Matthew Modine
Stranger Things
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
The Walking Dead
Pedro Pascal
Narcos
Jonathan Pryce
Taboo
Campbell Scott
House of Cards
Pablo Schreiber
American Gods