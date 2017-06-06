Emmy Contenders 2017: Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Kate McKinnon took the prize last year and could repeat her win, thanks to several memorable “SNL” episodes that saw her reprise Hillary Clinton in the heat of the election, not to mention her touching Leonard Cohen “Hallelujah” tribute. With the exception of Niecy Nash (“Getting On”), all of last year’s nominees are eligible this year: Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”), Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”) and Gaby Hoffmann and Judith Light (“Transparent”). And while they missed out on a nod last year, never count out previous nominees Jane Krakowski (who married David Cross on this season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) and Julie Bowen, who already has a pair of Emmys for her “Modern Family” role. There’s also Bowen’s co-star Sofia Vergara, who has four previous nominations for her role. Among the fresh possibilities are living legend Rita Moreno for her turn on the well-received “One Day at a Time” reboot and Molly Shannon for playing Sarah Jessica Parker’s high-strung friend on “Divorce.” And with “Girls” wrapping up its run, don’t count out Allison Williams, who is also a freshly minted movie star thanks to her turn in the blockbuster movie “Get Out.”

Frontrunners

Mayim Bialik

The Big Bang Theory

Julie Bowen

Modern Family

Anna Chlumsky

Veep

Gaby Hoffmann

Transparent

Jane Krakowski

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Judith Light

Transparent

Kate McKinnon

Saturday Night Live

Rita Moreno

One Day At a Time

Molly Shannon

Divorce

Allison Williams

Girls

On the Bubble

Zazie Beetz

Atlanta

Olivia Colman

Fleabag

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory

Kimberly Hebert Gregory

Vice Principals

Leslie Jones

Saturday Night Live

Carol Kane

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Jemima Kirke

Girls

Amy Landecker

Transparent

Zosia Mamet

Girls

Andrea Martin

Great News

Yvonne Orji

Insecure

Kristen Schaal

The Last Man on Earth

Sofia Vergara

Modern Family

Dark Horses

Saffron Burrows

Mozart in the Jungle

D’arcy Carden

The Good Place

Kether Donohue

You’re the Worst

Hilary Duff

Younger

Yael Grobglas

Jane the Virgin

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place

January Jones

The Last Man on Earth

Martha Kelly

Baskets

Jenifer Lewis

Black-Ish

Bernadette Peters

Mozart in the Jungle

Chelsea Peretti

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Melissa Rauch

The Big Bang Theory

June Squibb

Shameless

Mary Steenburgen

The Last Man on Earth

Lena Waithe

Master of None

Debra Winger

The Ranch