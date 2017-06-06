Emmy Contenders 2017: Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Last year’s race was so competitive, it yielded seven nominees instead of the usual six. Louie Anderson ultimately took home the award for playing Zach Galifianakis’ mother, and should easily land another nom this year. Of last year’s other nominees, that leaves “Veep” co-stars Tony Hale and Matt Walsh, Andre Braugher of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Ty Burrell of “Modern Family” and Tituss Burgess of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as potential return nominees. But after appearing in several episodes of “Saturday Night Live,” Alec Baldwin is a likely candidate for proving we could still laugh at Donald Trump. And with “Girls” closing out its run, Adam Driver could return to the race. Laurence Fishburne has yet to be nominated for his work on “Black-ish,” but both he and the show are coming off a strong season. As for new blood, Brian Tyree Henry broke through on “Atlanta,” though he faces competition from his co-star LaKeith Stanfield. One of the difficulties with shows that feature outstanding ensembles is predicting which actors will catch the eyes of voters. The supporting actors on “Silicon Valley” are all so talented and individual, they could fill up the entire category on their own.
Frontrunners
Louie Anderson
Baskets
Alec Baldwin
Saturday Night Live
Andre Braugher
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Tituss Burgess
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell
Modern Family
Adam Driver
Girls
Laurence Fishburne
Black-ish
Tony Hale
Veep
Brian Tyree Henry
Atlanta
Matt Walsh
Veep
On the Bubble
Griffin Dunne
I Love Dick
Jay Duplass
Transparent
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Modern Family
Walton Goggins
Vice Principals
T.J. Miller
Silicon Valley
Kumail Nanjiani
Silicon Valley
Andrew Rannells
Girls
Timothy Simons
Veep
LaKeith Stanfield
Atlanta
Eric Stonestreet
Modern Family
Zach Woods
Silicon Valley
Dark Horses
Fred Armisen
Documentary Now!
Jaime Camil
Jane the Virgin
Gary Cole
Veep
Danny Devito
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Kevin Dunn
Veep
Sam Elliott
The Ranch
Micah Fowler
Speechless
William Jackson Harper
The Good Place
Simon Helberg
Big Bang Theory
Tracy Letts
Divorce
Malcolm McDowell
Mozart in the Jungle
Ed O’Neill
Modern Family
Sam Richardson
Veep
Mel Rodriguez
The Last Man on Earth
John Rothman
One Mississippi
Reid Scott
Veep
Martin Sheen
Grace and Frankie
Martin Starr
Silicon Valley
Kenan Thompson
Saturday Night Live
Sam Waterston
Grace and Frankie