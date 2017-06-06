Emmy Contenders 2017: Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Last year’s race was so competitive, it yielded seven nominees instead of the usual six. Louie Anderson ultimately took home the award for playing Zach Galifianakis’ mother, and should easily land another nom this year. Of last year’s other nominees, that leaves “Veep” co-stars Tony Hale and Matt Walsh, Andre Braugher of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Ty Burrell of “Modern Family” and Tituss Burgess of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as potential return nominees. But after appearing in several episodes of “Saturday Night Live,” Alec Baldwin is a likely candidate for proving we could still laugh at Donald Trump. And with “Girls” closing out its run, Adam Driver could return to the race. Laurence Fishburne has yet to be nominated for his work on “Black-ish,” but both he and the show are coming off a strong season. As for new blood, Brian Tyree Henry broke through on “Atlanta,” though he faces competition from his co-star LaKeith Stanfield. One of the difficulties with shows that feature outstanding ensembles is predicting which actors will catch the eyes of voters. The supporting actors on “Silicon Valley” are all so talented and individual, they could fill up the entire category on their own.

Frontrunners

Louie Anderson

Baskets

Alec Baldwin

Saturday Night Live

Andre Braugher

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Tituss Burgess

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell

Modern Family

Adam Driver

Girls

Laurence Fishburne

Black-ish

Tony Hale

Veep

Brian Tyree Henry

Atlanta

Matt Walsh

Veep

On the Bubble

Griffin Dunne

I Love Dick

Jay Duplass

Transparent

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Modern Family

Walton Goggins

Vice Principals

T.J. Miller

Silicon Valley

Kumail Nanjiani

Silicon Valley

Andrew Rannells

Girls

Timothy Simons

Veep

LaKeith Stanfield

Atlanta

Eric Stonestreet

Modern Family

Zach Woods

Silicon Valley

Dark Horses

Fred Armisen

Documentary Now!

Jaime Camil

Jane the Virgin

Gary Cole

Veep

Danny Devito

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Kevin Dunn

Veep

Sam Elliott

The Ranch

Micah Fowler

Speechless

William Jackson Harper

The Good Place

Simon Helberg

Big Bang Theory

Tracy Letts

Divorce

Malcolm McDowell

Mozart in the Jungle

Ed O’Neill

Modern Family

Sam Richardson

Veep

Mel Rodriguez

The Last Man on Earth

John Rothman

One Mississippi

Reid Scott

Veep

Martin Sheen

Grace and Frankie

Martin Starr

Silicon Valley

Kenan Thompson

Saturday Night Live

Sam Waterston

Grace and Frankie