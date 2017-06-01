Emmy Contenders 2017: Lead Actress in a Drama

With last year’s winner Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) ineligible this year, a spot opened for a new victor to be crowned. Odds are on Claire Foy, who won both Golden Globe and SAG awards this year for her portrait of young Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” She could face stiff competition from new contenders Mandy Moore, whose done great work on new show “This Is Us,” and Evan Rachel Wood, who stars as a very human android in “Westworld.” Also debuting this year was “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a showcase for Elisabeth Moss’ talent. With seven previous noms, Moss has never won. Likely to repeat their nominations from last year are Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”) and Claire Danes (“Homeland”) both of whom have won for their characters before. Robin Wright (“House of Cards”), Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) and Keri Russell (“The Americans”) were all nominated last year as well, and have never won for their roles. Henson also has the bonus of coming off the hit movie “Hidden Figures.” New to the race is Christine Baranski, who was nominated six times for supporting actress for her role as lawyer Diane Lockhart on “The Good Wife” and now finds herself taking the lead in its spinoff “The Good Fight.”

Frontrunners

Christine Baranski

“The Good Fight”

Claire Danes

“Homeland”

Viola Davis

“How to Get Away with Murder”

Claire Foy

“The Crown”

Taraji P. Henson

“Empire”

Mandy Moore

“This Is Us”

Elisabeth Moss

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell

“The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood

“Westworld”

Robin Wright

“House of Cards”

On the Bubble

Shiri Appleby

Unreal

Carrie Coon

The Leftovers

Katherine Langford

13 Reasons Why

Jennifer Lopez

Shades of Blue

Brit Marling

The OA

Ruth Negga

Preacher

Christina Ricci

Z: The Beginning of Everything

Taylor Schilling

Orange Is the New Black

Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Underground

Kerry Washington

Scandal

Rutina Wesley

Queen Sugar

Dark Horses

Melissa Benoist

Supergirl

Kylie Bunbury

Pitch

Lizzy Caplan

Masters of Sex

Jenna Coleman

Victoria

Merle Dandridge

Greenleaf

Alexa Davalos

Man in the High Castle

Michelle Dockery

Good Behavior

Eva Green

Penny Dreadful

Mariska Hargitay

Law & Order: SVU

Keeley Hawes

The Durrells in Corfu

Queen Latifah

Star

Tea Leoni

Madam Secretary

Michelle Monaghan

The Path

Ellen Pompeo

Grey’s Anatomy

Ruth Wilson

The Affair