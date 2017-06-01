Emmy Contenders 2017: Lead Actress in a Drama

With last year’s winner Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) ineligible this year, a spot opened for a new victor to be crowned. Odds are on Claire Foy, who won both Golden Globe and SAG awards this year for her portrait of young Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” She could face stiff competition from new contenders Mandy Moore, whose done great work on new show “This Is Us,” and Evan Rachel Wood, who stars as a very human android in “Westworld.” Also debuting this year was “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a showcase for Elisabeth Moss’ talent. With seven previous noms, Moss has never won. Likely to repeat their nominations from last year are Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”) and Claire Danes (“Homeland”) both of whom have won for their characters before. Robin Wright (“House of Cards”), Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) and Keri Russell (“The Americans”) were all nominated last year as well, and have never won for their roles. Henson also has the bonus of coming off the hit movie “Hidden Figures.” New to the race is Christine Baranski, who was nominated six times for supporting actress for her role as lawyer Diane Lockhart on “The Good Wife” and now finds herself taking the lead in its spinoff “The Good Fight.”
Frontrunners
On the Bubble
Dark Horses
