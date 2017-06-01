Emmy Contenders 2017: Lead Actress in a Comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus set a record last year when she won her fifth consecutive Emmy for playing the titular “Veep,” and is a lock for a sixth nomination (if not a win) this year. Only three other former nominees are eligible this year: Tracee Ellis Ross, coming off a Golden Globe win for “Black-ish”; Ellie Kemper, always upbeat on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; and Lily Tomlin, a beloved performer, for “Grace and Frankie.” Tomlin’s co-star, two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda, shouldn’t be counted out of the running, particularly following a third season that may heralded as the show’s best yet. Also returning to some of the best reviews of her career was Lena Dunham for the final season of “Girls.” Throwing an interesting twist into the mix is Allison Janney’s choice to move from supporting to lead for “Mom,” a role that has already won her two trophies. She made a similar choice during “The West Wing,” submitting in supporting the first two years of that show before moving to lead — she ultimately won four Emmys for that role. Then there’s a long list of great actresses from new shows, including the always excellent Kathryn Hahn (“I Love Dick”), previous winner Sarah Jessica Parker (“Divorce”) and exciting new discovery Issa Rae (“Insecure”).
Frontrunners
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
“Veep”
Lena Dunham
“Girls”
Tracee Ellis Ross
“Black-ish”
Jane Fonda
“Grace and Frankie”
Kathryn Hahn
“I Love Dick”
Allison Janney
“Mom”
Ellie Kemper
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Sarah Jessica Parker
“Divorce”
Issa Rae
“Insecure”
Lily Tomlin
“Grace and Frankie”
On the Bubble
Pamela Adlon
Better Things
Drew Barrymore
Santa Clarita Diet
Kristen Bell
The Good Place
Rachel Bloom
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Minnie Driver
Speechless
America Ferrera
Superstore
Sharon Horgan
Catastrophe
Tig Notaro
One Mississippi
Kaitlin Olson
The Mick
Gina Rodriguez
Jane the Virgin
Emmy Rossum
Shameless
Tracey Ullman
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Fleabag
Constance Wu
Fresh Off the Boat
Natalie Zea
The Detour
Dark Horses
Logan Browning
Dear White People
Carrie Brownstein
Portlandia
Aya Cash
You’re the Worst
Zooey Deschanel
New Girl
Anna Faris
Mom
Sutton Foster
Younger
Patricia Heaton
The Middle
Briga Heelan
Great News
Gillian Jacobs
Love
Rashida Jones
Angie Tribeca
Lola Kirke
Mozart in the Jungle
Julie Klausner
Difficult People
Justina Machado
One Day at a Time
Wendi McLendon-Covey
The Goldbergs
Katy Mixon
American Housewife
Catherine O’Hara
Schitt’s Creek
Amanda Peet
Brockmire
Maya Rudolph
Maya and Marty
Alia Shawkat
Search Party