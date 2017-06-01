Emmy Contenders 2017: Lead Actress in a Comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus set a record last year when she won her fifth consecutive Emmy for playing the titular “Veep,” and is a lock for a sixth nomination (if not a win) this year. Only three other former nominees are eligible this year: Tracee Ellis Ross, coming off a Golden Globe win for “Black-ish”; Ellie Kemper, always upbeat on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; and Lily Tomlin, a beloved performer, for “Grace and Frankie.” Tomlin’s co-star, two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda, shouldn’t be counted out of the running, particularly following a third season that may heralded as the show’s best yet. Also returning to some of the best reviews of her career was Lena Dunham for the final season of “Girls.” Throwing an interesting twist into the mix is Allison Janney’s choice to move from supporting to lead for “Mom,” a role that has already won her two trophies. She made a similar choice during “The West Wing,” submitting in supporting the first two years of that show before moving to lead — she ultimately won four Emmys for that role. Then there’s a long list of great actresses from new shows, including the always excellent Kathryn Hahn (“I Love Dick”), previous winner Sarah Jessica Parker (“Divorce”) and exciting new discovery Issa Rae (“Insecure”).

Frontrunners

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

“Veep”

Lena Dunham

“Girls”

Tracee Ellis Ross

“Black-ish”

Jane Fonda

“Grace and Frankie”

Kathryn Hahn

“I Love Dick”

Allison Janney

“Mom”

Ellie Kemper

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Sarah Jessica Parker

“Divorce”

Issa Rae

“Insecure”

Lily Tomlin

“Grace and Frankie”

On the Bubble

Pamela Adlon

Better Things

Drew Barrymore

Santa Clarita Diet

Kristen Bell

The Good Place

Rachel Bloom

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Minnie Driver

Speechless

America Ferrera

Superstore

Sharon Horgan

Catastrophe

Tig Notaro

One Mississippi

Kaitlin Olson

The Mick

Gina Rodriguez

Jane the Virgin

Emmy Rossum

Shameless

Tracey Ullman

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Fleabag

Constance Wu

Fresh Off the Boat

Natalie Zea

The Detour

Dark Horses

Logan Browning

Dear White People

Carrie Brownstein

Portlandia

Aya Cash

You’re the Worst

Zooey Deschanel

New Girl

Anna Faris

Mom

Sutton Foster

Younger

Patricia Heaton

The Middle

Briga Heelan

Great News

Gillian Jacobs

Love

Rashida Jones

Angie Tribeca

Lola Kirke

Mozart in the Jungle

Julie Klausner

Difficult People

Justina Machado

One Day at a Time

Wendi McLendon-Covey

The Goldbergs

Katy Mixon

American Housewife

Catherine O’Hara

Schitt’s Creek

Amanda Peet

Brockmire

Maya Rudolph

Maya and Marty

Alia Shawkat

Search Party