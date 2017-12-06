Netflix, FX’s ‘Feud’ Lead Critics’ Choice TV Nominations

FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” led the Broadcast Television Assn.’s Critics’ Choice Television Awards nominations with six mentions, including best limited series and best actress in a TV movie or limited series (Jessica Lange). HBO’s “Big Little Lies” picked up five.

But it was Netflix that was the overall nominations hog, gobbling up 20 nominations for a variety of series including “The Crown,” “Stranger Things,” “American Vandal, “GLOW,” “Godless” and “BoJack Horseman.” HBO was a few paces back with 15 nominations.

Drama series nominees were “American Gods,” “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things” and “This Is Us.” Meanwhile, “The Big Bang Theory,” “Black-ish,” “GLOW,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Modern Family” and “Patriot” filled out the comedy ranks.

Joining “Feud” and “Big Little Lies” in the limited series category were “American Vandal,” “Fargo,” “Godless” and “The Long Road Home.”

Last year’s top Critics’ Choice TV winners were “Game of Thrones,” “Silicon Valley” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Full list of nominations below. The 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards will air live on The CW network on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

Best Drama Series

“American Gods” (Starz)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Paul Giamatti, “Billions”

Freddie Highmore, “Bates Motel”

Ian McShane, “American Gods”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bobby Cannavale, “Mr. Robot”

Asia Kate Dillon, “Billions”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Delroy Lindo, “The Good Fight”

Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “American Gods”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Cush Jumbo, “The Good Fight”

Margo Martindale, “Sneaky Pete”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Best Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Patriot” (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Hank Azaria, “Brockmire”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley”

Randall Park, “Fresh Off the Boat”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Sutton Foster, “Younger”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Constance Wu, “Fresh Off the Boat”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Walton Goggins, “Vice Principals”

Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

Marc Maron, “GLOW”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Silicon Valley”

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Jenifer Lewis, “Black-ish”

Alessandra Mastronardi, “Master of None”

Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”

Best Limited Series

“American Vandal” (Netflix)

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“Godless” (Netflix)

“The Long Road Home” (National Geographic)

Best Movie Made for TV

“Flint” (Lifetime)

“I Am Elizabeth Smart” (Lifetime)

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective” (PBS)

“The Wizard of Lies” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregory, “Fargo”

Jack O’Connell, “Godless”

Evan Peters, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”

Jimmy Tatro, “American Vandal”

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Alana Boden, “I Am Elizabeth Smart”

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Johnny Flynn, “Genius”

Benito Martinez, “American Crime”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Jackie Hoffman, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Regina King, “American Crime”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, “Fargo”

Best Talk Show

“Ellen” (NBC)

“Harry” (Syndicated)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

Best Animated Series

“Archer” (FX)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“Danger & Eggs” (Amazon)

“Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

Best Unstructured Reality Series

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Ice Road Truckers” (History)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“Live PD” (A&E)

“Ride with Norman Reedus” (AMC)

“Teen Mom” (MTV)

Best Structured Reality Series

“The Carbonaro Effect” (truTV)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“The Profit” (CNBC)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Undercover Boss” (CBS)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)

Best Reality Competition Series

“America’s Got Talent” (NBC)

“Chopped” (Food Network)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (LOGOtv)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Best Reality Show Host

Ted Allen, “Chopped”

Tyra Banks, “America’s Got Talent”

Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With the Stars”

Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance”

Joanna and Chip Gaines, “Fixer Upper”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”