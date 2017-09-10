Creative Arts Emmys: James Corden, Samantha Bee Talk Wins Backstage

On night one of the 69th Creative Arts Emmys, winners like James Corden and Samantha Bee joined reporters backstage to break down what led them to the awards’ stage.

Bee joked that she wouldn’t mind it if there was less material available for her politically themed TBS series, while Corden joked about his “shallow” thought process on a second “Carpool Karaoke” special. In addition, Leah Remini discussed what it meant to her to win her first Emmy for “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” while Common extolled the value of undertaking artistic endeavors with social impact.

Samantha Bee, winner of best writing for a variety special for “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner”

On if she enjoys how much material is available for political comedy: “As citizens, we would actually ask for less…We have what we have so we make what we can out of it.”

On who she thinks does the best political comedy: “‘The Daily Show’ really was our training ground. It really set the standard. And ‘Doonesbury.'”

James Corden, winner for best variety special for “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017”

On why he and the “Late Late Show” team made a second “Carpool Karaoke” special: “We did it last year and we won last year as well. So us winning the Emmy last year was very much part of the thought process of, ‘Oh we should probably do that again.’ I wish I could tell you it was different. It was as shallow as that.”

Common, winner for best original music and lyrics for “13th”

On being part of a project with social impact: “For me it’s like — it feels like it’s my purpose. One of the reasons I’m a part of art is to be part of change…It’s the most fulfilling thing I do as an artist, to do work that has this kind of impact.”

Leah Remini, winner for best informational series for “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”

On what it means to win her first Emmy: “You always as an actress want to get an Emmy nominaion or win an Emmy. But as you get older and realize what’s really important and you’re exposed to stories like this it becomes more about doing the right thing.”

Glenn Weiss, winner for best directing for a variety special for the 89th Academy Awards

On the “Moonlight”/”La La Land” best picture flub: “It was just there in front of us. What we needed to do at that moment was react..My instincts said to me ‘Make sure we’re showing what we can to be as above board as possible…’ If this was discovered after we went off the air, you can’t put the genie back in the bottle.”