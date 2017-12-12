70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Date Announced

The 2018 Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 17, NBC and the Television Academy announced Tuesday.

Airing live coast-to-coast (8-11 p.m. ET / 5-8 p.m. PT) on the Peacock from the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., the host and producers for the 70th Annual Primetime ceremony will be announced at a later date.

The 69th Annual Emmys, which took place Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, saw breakthrough wins for streaming service Hulu thanks to freshman drama “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which took home top drama prizes in series and actress, in addition to six other statues.

“Veep” and its comedy queen Julia Louis-Dreyfus proved untouchable in the key comedy series and actress categories, while “Atlanta’s” co-creator and star Donald Glover was crowned comedy king in the lead actor category.

HBO limited series “Big Little Lies” swept top limited series/TV movie categories, including actress, supporting actor and supporting actress, while Riz Ahmed took lead actor in a limited series/TV movie for “The Night Of.”

And broadcast was put on the map thanks to Sterling K. Brown’s drama actor win for his role on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

The 2017 Emmy ceremony averaged 11.4 million viewers, compared to 2016’s 11.3 million. The telecast also averaged a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49, dropping below last year’s low point of a 2.8.

This announcement comes just a day after the HFPA announced the nominees for the 75th Annual Golden Globes, airing on Jan. 7.

