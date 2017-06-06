Emmy Contenders 2017: Supporting Actress in a Drama

New blood is bound to infuse the category this year as four of last year’s nominees (including winner Maggie Smith of “Downton Abbey”) are ineligible. Smith’s show came to an end, and the three other nominees were for “Game of Thrones,” a series that returns in July, thus missing the deadline for 2017. That’s good news for two of last year’s nominees, Maura Tierney (“The Affair”) and Constance Zimmer (“UnReal”), who could repeat this year. It also opens the door for previous winner Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”) to return, along with Margo Martindale, who won in the guest category last year on “The Americans” and has been promoted to supporting this year. But there are several new shows to consider, and many introduced brand new faces we’ve come to love. Two virtual unknowns won our hearts in the past year: Millie Bobby Brown on “Stranger Things” and Chrissy Metz on “This Is Us.” Relatively new to American audiences is Vanessa Kirby, memorable as Princess Margaret on “The Crown.” Also in the running for new series are faces we’re more familiar with, including Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) and Winona Ryder (“Stranger Things.”)

Frontrunners

Uzo Aduba

Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things

Ann Dowd

The Handmaid’s Tale

Vanessa Kirby

The Crownd

Margo Martindale

The Americans

Chrissy Metz

This Is Us

Thandie Newton

Westworld

Winona Ryder

Stranger Things

Maura Tierney

The Affair

Constance Zimmer

UnReal

On the Bubble

Blair Brown

Orange Is the New Black

Patricia Clarkson

House of Cards

Vera Farmiga

Bates Motel

Margo Martindale

Sneaky Pete

Elizabeth Marvel

Homeland

Aubrey Plaza

Legion

Rhea Seehorn

Better Call Saul

Jean Smart

Legion

Holly Taylor

The Americans

Kate Walsh

13 Reasons Why

Samira Wiley

The Handmaid’s Tale

Dark Horses

Malin Akerman

Billions

Nina Arianda

Goliath

Amy Brenneman

The Leftovers

Danielle Brooks

Orange Is the New Black

Neve Campbell

House of Cards

Linda Cardellini

Bloodline

Carly Chaikin

Mr. Robot

Embeth Davidtz

Ray Donovan

Portia Doubleday

Mr. Robot

Michelle Forbes

Berlin Station

Grace Gummer

Mr. Robot

Aisha Hinds

Underground

Cush Jumbo

The Good Fight

Paula Malcomson

Ray Donovan

Melissa McBride

The Walking Dead

Kate Mulgrew

Orange Is the New Black

Maggie Siff

Billions

Sissy Spacek

Bloodline

Abigail Spencer

Rectify

Lynn Whitfield

Greenleaf

Alfre Woodard

Marvel’s Luke Cage