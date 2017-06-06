Emmy Contenders 2017: Supporting Actress in a Drama

New blood is bound to infuse the category this year as four of last year’s nominees (including winner Maggie Smith of “Downton Abbey”) are ineligible. Smith’s show came to an end, and the three other nominees were for “Game of Thrones,” a series that returns in July, thus missing the deadline for 2017. That’s good news for two of last year’s nominees, Maura Tierney (“The Affair”) and Constance Zimmer (“UnReal”), who could repeat this year. It also opens the door for previous winner Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”) to return, along with Margo Martindale, who won in the guest category last year on “The Americans” and has been promoted to supporting this year. But there are several new shows to consider, and many introduced brand new faces we’ve come to love. Two virtual unknowns won our hearts in the past year: Millie Bobby Brown on “Stranger Things” and Chrissy Metz on “This Is Us.” Relatively new to American audiences is Vanessa Kirby, memorable as Princess Margaret on “The Crown.” Also in the running for new series are faces we’re more familiar with, including Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) and Winona Ryder (“Stranger Things.”)
Frontrunners
Uzo Aduba
Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things
Ann Dowd
The Handmaid’s Tale
Vanessa Kirby
The Crownd
Margo Martindale
The Americans
Chrissy Metz
This Is Us
Thandie Newton
Westworld
Winona Ryder
Stranger Things
Maura Tierney
The Affair
Constance Zimmer
UnReal
On the Bubble
Blair Brown
Orange Is the New Black
Patricia Clarkson
House of Cards
Vera Farmiga
Bates Motel
Margo Martindale
Sneaky Pete
Elizabeth Marvel
Homeland
Aubrey Plaza
Legion
Rhea Seehorn
Better Call Saul
Jean Smart
Legion
Holly Taylor
The Americans
Kate Walsh
13 Reasons Why
Samira Wiley
The Handmaid’s Tale
Dark Horses
Malin Akerman
Billions
Nina Arianda
Goliath
Amy Brenneman
The Leftovers
Danielle Brooks
Orange Is the New Black
Neve Campbell
House of Cards
Linda Cardellini
Bloodline
Carly Chaikin
Mr. Robot
Embeth Davidtz
Ray Donovan
Portia Doubleday
Mr. Robot
Michelle Forbes
Berlin Station
Grace Gummer
Mr. Robot
Aisha Hinds
Underground
Cush Jumbo
The Good Fight
Paula Malcomson
Ray Donovan
Melissa McBride
The Walking Dead
Kate Mulgrew
Orange Is the New Black
Maggie Siff
Billions
Sissy Spacek
Bloodline
Abigail Spencer
Rectify
Lynn Whitfield
Greenleaf
Alfre Woodard
Marvel’s Luke Cage