How Each Network Looks Going Into the 2017 Emmys

The competition ramped up among broadcast, cable and streaming networks. for Emmy bragging rights. *This list reflects networks that received more than five nominations.)

A&E: 10

Despite being down two nominations from last year, the cabler pulled out a respectable number in this year’s Emmy race, led by the Down syndrome docuseries “Born This Way,” which received six noms, doubling its impact from last year’s debut in the Emmy race. “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” landed two noms, with “Intervention” and “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later” filling in the list with one each.

ABC: 36

If you count the accolades for its digital platform ABCd — and the Academy does — then the Alphabet network is actually up slightly from last year’s total of 35. The strongest showing is from reality giant “Dancing With the Stars”: Despite not getting recognized in the overall reality competition series category, it delivered seven noms in six other categories. “The Oscars” also came in strong with six noms, followed by “Black-ish” with four, both “Modern Family” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with three and “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Shark Tank” and “American Crime” with two each.

Amazon: 16

The streaming outlet may not have received the expected comedy series nod for “Transparent,” but it held steady with total number overall, year over year. “Transparent” still was its biggest earner, with seven noms across three categories (including lead actor, though none for comedy series). “Mozart in the Jungle” and “The Man in the High Castle” each delivered three, while “Catastrophe” returned to the ballot this year with another one, and “Dropping the Soap” earned one.

AMC: 13

Without a contender in the limited series race — last year’s “Night Manager” was an awards favorite — the cabler is down 11 noms from 2016 (even counting the two “Fear the Walking Dead: Passage” received for digital platform amc.com). Critical favorite “Better Call Saul” keeps AMC on the map with nine nominations, while social-media favorite “The Walking Dead” earned only one.

BBC America: 10

Even with last year’s lead drama actress winner, “Orphan Black’s” Tatiana Maslany, being ineligible given the show’s late premiere date, this year BBC America managed to more than double its noms. Nature docuseries “Planet Earth II” garnered the network all its noms this year.

CBS: 29

The Eye network continued its downward slide, garnering half a dozen fewer noms year over year. Having the 70th annual Tony Awards on its schedule certainly helped, as the special received four nominations — the most for any CBS program this year. Following closely behind are Academy favorites “The Amazing Race,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and “Survivor,” all with three noms. “Mom,” “2 Broke Girls” and “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017” earned two, as did James Corden’s “Late Late Show.”

CNN: 7

Once again, Anthony Bourdain led the way CNN on this list. His “Parts Unknown” travel series received five noms, while “United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell” delivered two.

Comedy Central: 5

Shedding a dozen noms from last year, clearly feeling the absence of “Key & Peele” and “Inside Amy Schumer,” the cabler was only recognized for two series this year: humorous history anthology series “Drunk History” (four noms) and long-running animated series “South Park” (one).

Disney Channel: 5

Up one nom from 2016, five series across the youth programmer are represented, ranging from last year’s nominees “Girl Meets World” and “K.C. Undercover,” to newcomers “Disney Mickey Mouse,” “Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special,” and “Elena and the Secret of Avalor [Sofia the First].”

ESPN: 7

“O.J.: Made in America” has officially put the sports cabler on the map for the TV Academy. Last year ESPN received zero nominations, but this time around it claimed six, thanks mostly to the nostalgic documentary. “30 for 30” also got a nom.

Fox: 20

Down nine from last year (“Grease: Live” snagged 10 in 2016), it was a special (“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga,” which received the most noms at six) that fueled Fox’s overall total. Long-running reality series “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Gotham” drew three noms each. The animated “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons” came in at two noms. “Empire,” “MasterChef Junior,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Family Guy” received one each.

FX: 55

The cabler’s total was essentially flat year-to-year; in 2016 it scored 56. 2017’s success was fueled by FX’s limited series: “Feud: Bette and Joan” received 19 nominations including one in the digital short-form category, while the third installment of “Fargo” grabbed 16, proving the rushed-production decision was indeed a wise one. Comedies delivered for the network as well: newcomer “Atlanta” came in strong at six noms across key categories, while “Baskets” and “Better Things” delivered some surprise noms in the acting races to add to the tally. Perennial nominee “American Horror Story” scored again, with the “Roanoke” version earning four noms.

HBO: 111

For 17 straight years, the premium cabler has drawn the most noms across all networks — even without powerhouse “Game of Thrones” in the field. HBO improved markedly on its 2016 total (94 overall), thanks to freshman genre series “Westworld,” which delivered 22 noms, tying with NBC’s “SNL” for bragging rights to the overall series crown. Buzzy limited series “Big Little Lies” (16 noms) and “The Night Of” (13 noms), as well as the strength of returning comedies “Veep” (17 noms) and “Silicon Valley” (10 noms), and variety series “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (eight) also helped HBO stay on top.

Hulu: 18

The streaming service is officially in the Emmy big leagues, thanks to the critically praised “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which scored 13 noms across 11 categories. And the five noms for “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week — The Touring Years” prove that Hulu’s got cred in the nonfiction game as well.

Lifetime: 6

“Project Runway” is the gift that keeps on giving to Lifetime, keeping it alive in the Emmys race with five noms this year. The other nom came in the music composition category for the U.S. premiere of the 2015 war film “Suite Française.”

National Geographic: 15

Anthology series “Genius” helped this cabler get close to doubling its noms from last year. “Genius” delivered 10 noms, while “Life Below Zero” received two, and “LA 92,” “StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson,” and “Year Million” each received one.

NBC: 64

“The Big Three” of breakout freshman drama “This Is Us” helped the Peacock take the title of most Emmy noms across the big five networks. The Dan Fogelman drama received 11 noms in eight categories, but that still put it in second place for most noms at the network: “Saturday Night Live” delivered 22, driving the show to a record of 231 noms since its debut. Rounding out the list are “Hairspray Live!” with seven noms and “The Voice” with eight. Scripted dramas “The Blacklist” and “Blindspot” each received one nom.

Netflix: 91

When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is by far the one to beat, up almost 50 noms from last year. It also takes the title for second most noms by networks overall. Freshmen series “Stranger Things” (18 noms) and “The Crown” (13 noms) led the pack, while Ava DuVernay-helmed documentary “13th” contributed strongly at eight noms. Longer-running favorites “Master of None” (eight noms), “House of Cards” (six), “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (five) and “Grace and Frankie” (four) also performed for Netflix, while once-one-to-beat “Orange Is the New Black” came in at two this time.

PBS: 11

Down more than half from last year with “Downton Abbey” having ended its run, PBS’ strongest contender this time around is “Sherlock: The Lying Detective,” which received four noms. “Victoria (Masterpiece)” grabbed two, while “American Epic,” “American Masters,” “Antiques Roadshow,” “Joshua Bell: Seasons of Cuba (Live From Lincoln Center)” and “Oklahoma City (American Experience)” each earned one.

Showtime: 15

The premium cabler took a dip this year, down seven noms from 2016 and with no series nods for its major players. “Penny Dreadful” is the top earner here, with four noms. Following closely are “Homeland” and “Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night” special with three each, as well as “Ray Donovan” and “Shameless” with two. “Masters of Sex” received one nom in its final year.

TBS: 9

Thanks to the political commentary of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the cabler more than doubled its noms from 2016. The “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner” special garnered four noms, while the variety talk series garnered two. Rounding out the network total are “American Dad,” “Angie Tribeca,” and “Conan in Berlin,” each with one nom.

VH1: 8

Moving “RuPaul’s Drag Race” from Logo was the best Emmy decision Viacom could have made. The reality competition series grabbed seven noms, led by last year’s winner in the reality competition host category. The final nom comes from “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”