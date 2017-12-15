Wowow Acquires ‘The Good Doctor’ for Japan

Wowow, Japan’s largest premium pay broadcaster, has acquired Golden Globe-nominated ABC series “The Good Doctor” from Sony Pictures Television. It will begin broadcasts in Japan from April 2018.

Based on a hit 2013 Korean series, “The Good Doctor” is produced by SPT and ABC in association with Shore Z Productions, 3AD, and Entermedia. “The Good Doctor” was ordered to series in May 2017. In October 2017, ABC picked up the series for a full season of 18 episodes. Korean-American star, Daniel Dae Kim is an executive producer.

Wowow offers a mix of sports, music, film, TV drama and other entertainment programming to nearly 2.8 million subscribers via three channels and a streaming service. The broadcaster also makes original programming, including a five-part alien invasion series, “Yocho ‘Foreboding’”. Wowow began airing the Kiyoshi Kurosawa-directed “Foreboding” in September. It has since been reedited into a feature film.